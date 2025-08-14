Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Baltimore for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Baltimore for 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Baltimore for 2025. Baltimore is the most populous city in Maryland and a key hub for commerce and transportation. Known as Charm City, its economy was rooted in manufacturing and industry but has now transitioned to a service-driven economy with top sectors like financial services, cybersecurity, healthcare, and real estate. Its thriving arts, culinary, and sports scenes further add to its appeal for successful professionals.

Among this year's honored leaders is Renique Kersh, the Vice President for Student Affairs at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. A strategic executive with more than 20 years of higher education experience, Kersh has been a leader in student success and engagement with a strong commitment to creating experiential equity, providing leadership development, and building strong teams. She has provided visionary leadership at public and private institutions, engaging university stakeholders in the critical and collaborative work required to ensure that students are transformed by their experiences in and out of the classroom.

Also awarded is Simone Jentsch, Vice President of Operations, Programs, and Enablement for Akamai Technologies' global sales organization. Jentsch is a proven operations leader and transformation architect, leading a global cross-functional team focused on improving seller and partner productivity. As a charismatic people leader, she has built and developed high-performing diverse teams. One of the highest-ranking black female executives at Akamai, Jentsch attributes her success to leading with her values and to being able to make tough calls in the face of opposition.

Lastly, we congratulate Angela Celestin, the Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Vice President for CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. Over a 20-year career, Celestin has led HR and employee development activities within the consumer product and financial services industries, including roles with Pepsi-Cola, OneMain Financial, Citi, and Money Mart Financial Services. She is responsible for shaping the employee experience and driving robust and progressive HR thought leadership throughout the organization.

Francesca Ioffreda (State of Maryland), Melissa Helicke (Johns Hopkins Medicine), Jessica Silwick (ABET), Terri Bracciale (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty), Divya Srikumaran, MD (Johns Hopkins Medicine), Denise Galambos (Exelon), Megan Bailey (Labcorp), Stacey Dilorenzo (The Cato Institute), Denise Taylor (One More Chance Recovery Center & One More Chance Recovery II), Dr. Dionne Curbeam (Coppin State University), Susan Reed (Space Telescope Science Institute), Heather McDonold (T. Rowe Price), Renique Kersh, PhD (Baltimore County), Tanyka Barber (Baltimore County), Betsy Hunt (The CRO (Chief Resuscitation Officer) Academy), Leslie McCuaig (Peace Corps), Dr. Cristina Sadowsky (Kennedy Krieger Institute), Danielle Gregg (Kennedy Krieger Institute), Nicole Petroski (Mercy Medical Center), Breanna Piller (Coppin State University), Sara Krauss (Baltimore County), Toni Scott (Kennedy Krieger Institute), Priyanka Gogia (Middlebury College), Dingxian (Diane) Tan (InGenius Prep LLC) and Simone Jentsch (Akamai Technologies), and many others.

