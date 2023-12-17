Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Boston for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Boston for 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Boston for 2023. Boston, the capital and largest city of Massachusetts, is generally known for its rich history, cultural significance, educational institutions, and of course, sports teams. But amongst the historic neighborhoods, prestigious campus life, and passionate Red Sox fans, ol' Beantown also enjoys a vibrant business scene.

The booming business landscape in Boston includes world-class universities, advanced medical research, impressive technology and innovation, and unparalleled tourist attractions. Add in a booming financial sector and a strong focus on venture capital investment, and it's no wonder so many women leaders are thriving in the City on a Hill.

Among this year's awardees is Angela Canale, the Chief Growth Officer of Northwestern Mutual, who is a highly experienced and strategic thought leader, boasting over two decades of expertise in generating growth, innovating brands, and leading high-performing teams while transforming consumer experiences and cultivating meaningful relationships. As the Chief Data Officer for the City of Boston, awardee Stefanie Leabo leads a diverse team in transforming city data into actionable insights, utilizing her expertise as a problem-solving translator bridging policy and operational challenges with data, process, and technology. Also awarded is the Chief Executive Officer of CG Spectrum College of Digital Art and Animation, Anne Bosman, who excels in leading startups, scaling growth, and specializes in turnaround situations, showcasing expertise in operations, revenue management, change management, and optimizing team performance.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Boston for 2023.

Elizabeth Hackenson (Schneider Electric), Monica Caldas (Liberty Mutual Insurance), Angela Canale (Northwestern Mutual), Stefanie Leabo (City of Boston), Kristin Blount (Colliers International | Boston), Beth Colling (CDM Smith), Gabrielle Mondestin (MBTA), Lynne Ann (WinnCompanies), Katie Catlender (Cambridge Savings Bank), Anne Bosman (CG Spectrum College of Digital Art and Animation), Phoebe Goldsberry (The Hollister Group), Carolyn Nash (Red Hat), Deborah Scott (Harvard Medical School), Jennifer Sullivan (CVS Health), Ridhima Raina (Bain Academy℠), Nancy Pedrick (Humanscale), Kathryn Condon (Personal Investing Fidelity Investments), Alissa Ristic (KPMG US), Kristen Hopson (Generate Biomedicines), Shannon Dipalmo (CAN Community Health), Analiz Cabrera (Accenture), Nina Lynch (Accenture), Rebecca Greco (Kroll), any many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/12/14/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-boston-for-2023/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire