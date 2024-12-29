Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Boston for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Boston for 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Boston for 2024. As the capital of Massachusetts and the most populous city in the state, Boston is a vibrant coastal hub known for its rich history, innovation, and cultural significance. Known as America's Walking City, it's home to leading industries, including healthcare, education, finance, insurance, government, and technology.

Boston is a cornerstone of innovation in the U.S., driven by top leaders like Kristen Hopson, Senior Vice President of Translational Sciences at Metaphore Biotechnologies. Hopson leads a team of passionate scientists dedicated to advancing research and development across multiple therapeutic modalities. With a strong background in translational medicine and vaccine development, she continues to drive breakthroughs in biotechnology.

We also recognize Lynne Ann Chase, Chief Accounting Officer at WinnCompanies. With 30 years of experience in the property management and real estate industry, Chase has risen through the ranks at WinnCompanies. In her current role, she oversees accounting operations for the company's portfolio of 105,600 apartment homes, ensuring the financial stability and success of the organization's owned and managed properties.

Finally, we honor Christina Peaslee, Executive Director of Corporate Communications for Aetna at CVS Health. A diversified and strategic communications leader, Peaslee leads corporate communications for Aetna, the third largest health plan in the U.S., and healthcare benefits business within CVS Health.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Boston for 2024.

Beverly Edgehill (The TJX Companies, Inc.), Angela Canale (Northwestern Mutual), Erica Bradshaw (Harvard University), Sucheta Doshi (US Department of Veterans Affairs), Beth Colling (CDM Smith), Lynne Ann Chase (WinnCompanies), Brittany Straughn (Manulife), Cindy Westervelt (Iron Mountain), Karen Bouchard (Wireside Communications), Colleen Simonelli (Wolf & Company PC), Priyanka Sharma (JSI/World Education), Ridhima Raina (Bain & Company), Shannon DiPalmo (CAN Community Health), Nancy Pedrick (Humanscale), Jill Sharif (Commonwealth Land Title National Commercial Services), Deana DeLuca (Morgan Stanley), Alissa Ristic (KPMG US), Kiva Schuler (The Jai Institute for Parenting), Kristen Hopson (Metaphore Biotechnologies), Devin Collins (RSM US LLP), Marcela Aldaz-Matos (Arka HR), Caren Walker Gregory (Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers), Jaclyn Kline (HP), Christina Peaslee (CVS Health), Barbi Orlando (Corning Incorporated), Susan Slaugenhaupt (Massachusetts General Hospital), and many others.

