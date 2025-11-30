Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Boston for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Boston for 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Boston for 2025. As the capital and largest city in Massachusetts, Boston stands as a cornerstone of American history and a driving force of modern innovation. The city has evolved from its historical roots into a global leader in education, research, and technology. Its economy, valued at more than $500 billion, is powered by diverse industries, including finance, healthcare, biotechnology, and professional services, as well as a thriving startup scene that continues to attract new investment.

This year, we honor the career of accomplished legal professional Beth Colling, the Chief Compliance Officer and Senior Vice President for CDM Smith Inc., an engineering and construction company based in Boston. Colling is responsible for the development and oversight of the company's global Compliance Program, reporting directly to the CEO and the board of directors. She is an attorney with more than 26 years of experience in employment and business law, risk management, and compliance. She has worked in private practice as a litigator and in-house legal counsel for several international publicly traded organizations.

We honor the innovative career of Jaclyn Kline, the Future of Work and Thought Leadership Lead at HP, a global technology leader. Kline and her team are shaping the global narrative around workplace transformation, professional fulfillment, and the evolving relationship between people and work, driving strategic storytelling, executive engagement, and cross-functional collaboration to position HP as a trusted and influential voice in the future of work. She has contributed to the development of HP's Annual Work Relationship Index, a key initiative aimed at fostering healthier relationships with work by personalizing workspaces and leveraging AI.

Lastly, we recognize seasoned executive Angela Canale, the Chief Growth Officer of Northwestern Mutual. Her primary role is to partner with leading wealth management advisors and teams, focusing on growing and scaling their businesses through increased client acquisition, client retention, and revenue growth. With more than two decades of experience navigating the business landscape, Canale is a strategic thought leader in her community and the financial services industry. She has an accomplished track record of generating growth, engaging audiences, and innovating brands.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Boston for 2025.

Ramita Tandon (Walgreens Boots Alliance), Dr. Dionne Wright Poulton, PhD (Franciscan Hospital for Children), Paula Fleming (Better Business Bureau), Beth Colling (CDM Smith), Kelly Young (Acadian Asset Management), Angela Canale (Northwestern Mutual), Lynne Ann Chase (WinnCompanies), Velda McRae-Yates, PhD (Peabody Essex Museum), Karla MacDonald (Entrada Therapeutics), Amy Weed (Compass), Karen Bouchard (Wireside Communications), Christina LaFortune (Merrill Lynch), Ridhima Raina (Bain), Priyanka Sharma (World Education), Alyssa Shooshan (National Association of Manufacturers), Courtney Church (Corinthian Events), Shannon DiPalmo (CAN Community Health), Nancy Pedrick (Humanscale), Katherine Raucci (Monetate), Jill Sharif (Commonwealth Land Title National Commercial Services), Deana DeLuca (Morgan Stanley), Alissa Ristic (KPMG US), Melissa Gilbo (Women's Business League), Diana Morales (DM Biotech Consulting), Kristen Hopson (Metaphore Biotechnologies), Devin Collins (RSM US), Marcela Aldaz-Matos (Arka HR), Dr. Caren Walker Gregory (Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers), Michael Ribin (Cambridge Community Foundation), Kristin McElderry (Accenture), Lex Wan (LinkSquares), Josephina Rago (The Center for Education Reform), Jeannemarie Conley (Compass), Jacqueline Broberg (Northwestern Mutual), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/11/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-boston-for-2025/

