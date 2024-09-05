Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Bridgeport for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Bridgeport for 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Bridgeport for 2024. As the most populous city in Connecticut, Bridgeport is a vibrant hub of activity and growth. Known as the "Park City" for its expansive 1,300 acres of public parks, Bridgeport offers more than just natural beauty. With a steadily diversifying economy, the city has become a magnet for industries such as healthcare, business services, finance, retail, and restaurants, attracting top professionals who are driving the city's continued success.

This year, we honor the accomplishments of Colleen Tycz, Senior Vice President and Head of Retirement and Insurance Strategic Accounts and Insurance Distribution at Franklin Templeton, the industry's sixth-largest independent asset. Tycz leads the team responsible for managing home office relationships and insurance field sales for the firm's $152 billion division.

We also honor Nia Rhodes, Global Director of Sustainability Engagement Initiatives at Nike. Rhodes is leading Nike's efforts for a greener tomorrow by crafting a synergy between the company's planet and people strategy and developing programs that drive substantial environmental change.

Lastly, we congratulate Shelley Xia. As the Head of Financial and Strategic Alignment, she is leading HCB Transformation Solutions at Aetna, a CVS Health Company and one of the nation's leading diversified healthcare benefits providers.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Bridgeport for 2024.

Tatyana Costa (UBS), Jacqueline Novotny (CBRE), Wendy Herrick (Unilever), Jennifer Cronin (Marriott International), Sharon Garavel (JPMorgan Chase & Co.), Fara Hojjat (Bank of America), Donna Donaldson (Citi), Michelle Witschi (Oracle), Xiaowei Luan (AX Partners Inc.), Kate Thompson (Allianz Life), Nia Rhodes (Nike), Lisa Cortes (Spectrum), Aline Telemarque (Medtronic), Elizabeth Corte-Real (Philip Morris International), Greta Wilson (Pitney Bowes), Marji Chimes (TTEC), Colleen Tycz (Franklin Templeton), Raji Ramamoorthy (Capital One), Kelly Giordano (Webster Bank), Dee Vaswani (Aon), Hilary Roberts (Franklin Resources Inc.), Anna Beckerman (Rustic Pathways), Sherry Wyatt (Pinstripes), Yanique Whynes (Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program Outpatient), Mariann Hyde (Boehringer-Ingelheim), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/09/03/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-bridgeport-for-2024/

