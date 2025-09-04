Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Bridgeport for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Bridgeport for 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Bridgeport for 2025. As the largest city in Connecticut and one of the most diverse in the nation, Bridgeport has long been recognized for its industrial roots, coastal setting, and role as a center for commerce and transportation in New England. Today, the city is experiencing new growth with ongoing redevelopment, a thriving arts and cultural scene, and strong industries in healthcare, education, finance, manufacturing, and digital technology.

This year, we honor Janna Tubman, Head of Global Business Resilience at Experian. Tubman has nearly two decades of experience in finance leadership across multiple business units and global functions at the company. She was promoted to a dual role in 2014, continuing to lead finance for global product development as well as the global product management and global executive cost functions, while also overseeing financial planning and analysis for the $1 billion Experian Marketing Services global business line. Since 2015, Tubman has led the global finance transformation program, as well as programs managing Experian's global ESG initiative since its official foundation in 2022.

We also congratulate Priscilla Chung, Senior Vice President of Global Data Analytics, Metrics, and Reporting at Citi. Chung is a dedicated business manager and process improvement project manager with both domestic and international retail banking operations experience. She defines, measures, and communicates key performance indicators and management information systems for Global Consumer Bank senior stakeholders and provides actionable insights related to customer acquisitions, financial segmentation, and cross-selling between business segments. Chung champions the use of customer data to drive customer profitability, relevant experiences, and leading indicators for segmentation and targeting.

Finally, we celebrate Jenny Hao, Managing Vice President of Data Analytics for Gartner, a global research and advisory firm that provides insights and advice to businesses on technology-related topics. Hao is a highly skilled and accomplished data and analytics leader with deep domain knowledge in leading enterprise analytics, data warehousing, data science initiatives, and AI labs to drive and support the achievement of strategic objectives and enable data innovation across the organization. In her current role, Hao innovates and optimizes data platforms to leverage cloud technology and develop new data capabilities, improving operations by optimizing performance and cost.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Bridgeport for 2025.

Julia Anderson (The Campbell Company), Sirisha Nukala (Louis Vuitton), Lori Lampman (HARMAN International), Janna Tubman (Experian), Maggie Hulce (Indeed), Kate Stepp (FactSet), Elizabeth Corte-Real (Philip Morris International), Clara Costa (IntercontinentalExchange, Inc.), Carol Juel (Synchrony), Pamela Feldstein (TIAA), Bethridge Toovell (BIC), Sara Wilbur (M&T Bank), Lauren Randall (Marsh & McLennan Agency), Cheryl Manley (Charter Communications), Colleen Tycz (Franklin Templeton), Alexa Marshall (Ipsos), Jenny Law (Gartner), Christine Lawrence-Bell (Marriott International), Hilary Roberts (Franklin Templeton), Christine Kozlow (Bank of America), Anna Beckerman (Rustic Pathways), Jessica Aurelien (Barclays Corporate & Investment Bank), Sandra Bardsley (Bardsley Consulting, LLC), Erin Miller (Hilton) and Amelia Jacobs (The HEINEKEN Company), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/09/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-bridgeport-for-2025/

