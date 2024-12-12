Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Buffalo for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Buffalo for 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Buffalo for 2024. Buffalo, known as the City of Good Neighbors since the mid-20th century, continues to charm with a combination of warm hospitality and community spirit. In a post-industrial economy, the city's top sectors now include healthcare, tourism, retail, education, and logistics, as well as technology. These industries are being transformed by visionary women leaders who are not only shaping Buffalo's future but also paving the way for innovation and growth across the region.

Among them is Lisa Walsh, Senior Vice President of Investment at Raymond James, a leading diversified financial services company. As a Certified Exit Planning Advisor, Walsh serves a diverse range of entrepreneurs and multi-generational family businesses, helping them navigate the complexities of business transitions.

We also celebrate Nazia Tasleem, Vice President of People Analytics and Insights at Citi. Tasleem has a proven track record of leading complex, cross-functional projects in product development, process optimization, and change management. Leveraging her PMP and CSPO credentials, she consistently drives successful outcomes.

Finally, we honor Desiree Roberts. A Human Resource Business Partner at Target, Roberts is a dynamic and motivated human resource professional with over 15 years of progressive experience. Her expertise includes managing teams, overseeing employee benefits and compliance, and facilitating employee hiring and onboarding.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Buffalo for 2024.

Elizabeth Moellering (Maximus), Carol Calabrese (BNY Mellon), Melinda Seibold (TD Insurance), Amy Allen Case (Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center), Nazia Tasleem (Citi), Kelley Attig (M&T Bank), Cheryl Rang (Ingram Micro), Annmarie Vanini (Delaware North), Christine Ellison (Aetna Better Health of New York), Cynthia Hoover (Linde), Angelique Schweikowsky (Travelers), Gabrielle Burns (Siemens Gamesa), Danielle Witt (M&T Bank), Heather Larson (Aon), Nina Demarco (MAHLE), Deborah Rak-Plewa (Optum), Jenna Steinwachs (Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation), Ashley Ruckinger (Delaware North), Patricia Kruse (Centene), Jodi Gallacher (KeyBank), Mindy Shear (Catholic Health), Amy Willson (Oracle), Janelle Vilonen (Medtronic), Brittany Chirico (Bank of America Merrill Lynch), Jeannine Monteleone (Brookdale Senior Living), and many others.

