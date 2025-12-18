Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Buffalo for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Buffalo for 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Buffalo for 2025. As New York's second-largest city, Buffalo has long been a major economic center, shifting from its early strength in manufacturing and steel to an economy anchored by healthcare, education, professional services, tourism, and logistics. The city's historic architectural sites, nationally recognized parks system, acclaimed museums and performing arts venues, beloved regional food traditions, and revitalized waterfront along Lake Erie continue to draw residents and visitors alike.

Among this year's awardees is Megan Bahleda, Director of Nursing Services for Kaleida Health, the largest healthcare provider in Western New York, serving eight counties. Bahleda is known for building trust and leading teams through clear communication and accountability. Her work focuses on optimizing patient care through strategic resource allocation, continuous learning, and operational oversight. She supports education initiatives, manages staffing, scheduling, and budgeting, and participates in executive leadership meetings to align nursing operations with organizational priorities, contributing to sustained clinical and operational improvement.

We also celebrate Katielynn Meyers, Partner Technology Strategist at Microsoft. Meyers works with organizations to align business needs with technology strategy, guiding design, implementation, and adoption to support modernization efforts. She helps map operational requirements and ensures initiatives are integrated effectively across organizational systems. At Microsoft, Meyers leads work across Azure, AI, and data solutions, supporting nonprofits and social impact organizations as they strengthen digital capabilities and extend their reach.

Lastly, we recognize Elizabeth Smith, Assistant Vice President of Regional Integrated Behavioral Health Services at Acacia Network, a Hispanic-led human services organization providing integrated health and social services across New York and beyond. Smith oversees Acacia Network's upstate behavioral health operations, managing integrated substance use disorder and mental health outpatient programs in Buffalo and Dunkirk and leading expansion into Rochester. Her work advances culturally competent care, integrated treatment models, and medication-assisted treatment initiatives, and she currently serves as Chair of the Prevention & Addiction Services and Supports Subcommittee of the Erie County Mental Health Community Service Board.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Buffalo for 2025.

Elizabeth Mauro (Endeavor Health Services), Kimberly Beaty (University at Buffalo), Melinda Seibold (TD Insurance), Jennifer Walter (Moog Inc.), Carolyn Criscitiello (UBS), Sara Dusco (Linde Engineering), Kristin Nebral (M&T Bank), Kara Burke (Rich Products), Sara Mochrie (WSP USA), Ryan Campbell (Viasat), Karen Adams-Troescher (SouthState Bank), Stacy Boljkovac (Cloudera), Diane Colgan (Northeast Grocery, Inc.), Lindsay Chatmon (LifeStance Health), Kimberly Backey (Buffalo Homecare), Jennifer Dalfonso (Gallagher), Kelli Tanzella (GE Healthcare), Elizabeth Smith (Acacia Network), Mindy Becker (Catholic Health), Malati Thomas (AML RightSource), Megan Bahleda (Kaleida Health), Suzanne Gannon (Highmark Western and Northeastern New York), Tricia Ann Numan (Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center), Rachel Pettys (Hack The Box), Kristy Long (AssuredPartners), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/12/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-buffalo-for-2025/

