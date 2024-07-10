Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of California for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of California for 2024

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of California for 2024. The California economy has been ranked the fifth largest on the planet for the last seven years. With over 6% growth each year, The Golden State is home to a wide number of thriving industries, being led by top professionals in their fields. These industries include technology, finance, healthcare, travel and tourism, education, construction, agriculture, and of course, entertainment.

The recipients of this year's accolades serve well-known brands, including Priya Venkatesh, the Global Chief Merchandising Officer of SEPHORA, the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. Starting at SEPHORA in 2005, Venkatesh is now responsible for leading the strategic global merchandise planning to identify, fast-track, and develop multi-year growth plans for priority brands.

A technology industry veteran with over 20 years of experience building innovative products, Manisha Gupta is the VP of Products and People Intelligence at Oracle, a multinational technology company. Outside of this role, Gupta has led successful teams at LinkedIn, eBay, and Cisco, as well as several startups.

Among this year's awardees is also Ayo Davis, the President of Disney Branded Television, the unit of Disney Entertainment Television that creates premium original content for kids and families for Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel. Davis leads development, current production, casting, and business affairs for the group's expansive slate of live-action, unscripted, and animated entertainment.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of California for 2024.

Priya Venkatesh (SEPHORA), Kelly Ducourty (UiPath), Lori Ann Guy (SAP Enterprise Cloud Services), Diane Cowin (AECOM), Alejandra Velázquez (DoorDash), Sneha Narahalli (SEPHORA), Roberta Rima (Zimmer Biomet), Anne Simpson (Franklin Templeton), Kate Garcia (Zendesk), Dana Brody (Marcus & Millichap), Sharon Grehan (Gilead Sciences), Renata Caine (Green Dot Corporation), Urvashi Sheth (Intermedia Cloud Communications), Pearl Chen (Bain & Company), Manisha Gupta (Oracle), Christine Park (Pantheon Platform), Andrea Steinbrenner (Exit Consulting Group, Inc.), Yen Tsutsumi (George P. Johnson), Nicole Greene (iRhythm Technologies, Inc.), Judy Lucas (Ultragenyx), Ashanti Johnson (Slack), Ann Hayden (Environmental Defense Fund), Deepti Kunupudi (MoneyGram International), Kimberlee Davis (The Bahnsen Group), Dulce Vasquez (Arizona State University), Deborah McCrimmon (Ripple), Rae Revelle (Ray Norris Design), Debi Gerger (West Coast University), Ella Iott (AMPAC Fine Chemicals), Hillary Rupert (TRC), Sheba Roy (Equinix (EQIX), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/07/08/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-california-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire