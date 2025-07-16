Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of California for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of California for 2025

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of California for 2025. As the most populous state in the nation and one of the largest by area, California plays a vital role in shaping the social, cultural, and economic landscape of the United States. With a dynamic economy and a reputation for innovation, creativity, and progress, the Golden State is home to a wide range of flourishing industries, including technology, entertainment, agriculture, manufacturing, renewable energy, and healthcare.

Among this year's honorees is Kimberlee Davis, a Managing Director and Partner at The Bahnsen Group, a private wealth management firm. Davis specializes in personal wealth advising and financial, retirement, and estate planning solutions for high-net-worth individuals and multi-generational families. With more than 25 years of finance, legal, and corporate experience, her career has included being a corporate securities lawyer, investment banker, and CFO.

Recognized for her talent and vision, we also recognize Pearl Chen, Vice President of Customer Success and Partner Success at Microsoft. Chen joined Microsoft's Global Customer Success senior leadership team as vice president of customer success partner success. She is responsible for enabling Microsoft partners to deliver the power of the intelligent cloud to their customers and support their digital transformation journeys.

Lastly, we extend our honors to Ashanti Johnson, Senior Director of Technical Program Management and Product Engineering at Salesforce. Johnson has over 20 years of experience in program, product, and engineering. She was recognized by executive leadership and peers as a standout leader, receiving the prestigious Salesforce All-Star Award within her first year. She also made history as the first Black woman to serve as product chief of staff at Slack.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of California for 2025.

Ornella Indonie (Google), Jannie Affeld (Google), Diane Cowin (AECOM), Lori Guy (SAP), Roberta Rima (Zimmer Biomet), Andrea Young (Advantage Solutions), Anne Simpson (Franklin Templeton), Kate Garcia (Retool), Dana Brody (Marcus & Millichap), Denise Lucy (Dominican University of California), Beth Dean-Pope (VAST), Kamal Bhandal (Align Technology), Ingrid Dahlin (CrowdPharm), Ying Henrich (0G), Alina O'Brien (CNB), Pearl Chen (Microsoft), Manisha Gupta (Oracle), Lisa Hirsch-Solomon (The Studio (MDR), Irene Blecher (Accenture), Sheniece Smith (Zenful Juice), Nancy Howes (Know Yourself Academy), Ashanti Johnson (Salesforce), Deepti Kunupudi (MoneyGram International), Kimberlee Davis (The Bahnsen Group), Sheeva Banisalam (Broadcom Software), Christina Wood (OpenText), Ali Hansen (BERNARDS), Deborah McCrimmon (Ripple), Sherry Hess (Cadence Design Systems), Debi Gerger (West Coast University), Sheba Roy (Equinix), Kelly Kagan Law (Snap), Helen Moyes-Chang (Unity) and Rekha Venkatakrishnan (Chime), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/07/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-california-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire