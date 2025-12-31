Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Canada for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Canada for 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Canada for 2025. Leadership in Canada often spans multiple regional economies within a single national framework, with organizations operating across provincial, national, and international contexts. Many leaders balance local accountability with broader mandates while navigating layered regulation, geographic scale, and cross-border considerations. This year's honorees reflect that reality, guiding institutions and teams whose work shapes how organizations operate and how services are delivered across the country.

Among this year's honorees is Becca Mintz, Vice President and Head of Credit and Data at Capital One Canada. Mintz leads the company's mission to change banking for good, overseeing product strategy, digital marketing, data strategy, and underwriting that help Canadians succeed with credit. Over a 16-year career at Capital One, she has held roles in customer acquisitions, credit line increases, and partnerships, and is recognized nationally for her thought leadership in financial well-being and credit literacy.

We also honor Joanna Kervin, Vice President at AECOM, who has delivered transformative transit projects across Canada, including Toronto's Line 1 subway extension and the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. With more than 30 years of experience in transit planning, operations, and delivery, Kervin ensures seamless service transitions from construction to operation. She has held senior leadership roles with Crosslinx Transit Solutions, the TTC, and the City of Toronto, and serves as a mentor and thought leader through numerous industry and university boards.

Also celebrated is Lara Speirs, Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President of Public Affairs at Randstad. Speirs is a multi-award-winning general counsel, recognized for her leadership in ESG, data and AI governance, and equity initiatives. Over the years, she has expanded her role to include global responsibilities and has actively contributed to the legal, corporate, and not-for-profit sectors through board service, mentorship, and advocacy. Speirs has been consistently recognized among Canada's most powerful women and continues to advance purpose-driven leadership.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Canada for 2025.

Amanda Custodio (BMO Wealth Management), Nadia Collette (L'Oréal), Tonya Currie (Scotiabank), Becca Mintz (Capital One Canada), Joanna Kervin (AECOM), Marie-Noelle Morency (Randstad), Candace Newman (Cenovus Energy), Jill Delgado (BMO Financial Group), Humie Woo (Toronto Hydro), Fannie Jacques (Pratt & Whitney Canada), Lesley Marks (Mackenzie Investments), Lara Speirs (Randstad), Wilma Chan (IntouchCX), Lynn Roger (Bayshore HealthCare), Donna Bristow (Broadridge), Newsha Siouffi (VanCity), Patricia Lemoine Smith (National PR), Lydia Abbott (Cowley Abbott), Erin Barton (JA Canada), Catalina Lopez-Correa (Genome Canada), Cristina Coraggio (Branksome Hall), Karen Freund (CIMA+), Stephanie McGrath (VERB Interactive), Jennifer Koo (ATB Financial), Stefanie Nastou (AMS), Camille Weleschuk (ATB Financial), Chandra Smith (RBC Wealth Management), Karen Garcia (RBC), Tara Rosenblatt (Mastercard Foundation Asset Management), Margaret Lee (Toronto International Film Festival), Alison "Ali" Hernández (StaffShop), Bal Bhullar (Damon Inc.), Bernadette Osmow-Farag (Osmow's), Rachel Turner (TELUS Digital), Melissa Ciciola (Promethee Consultants), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/12/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-canada-for-2025/

