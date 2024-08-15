Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Charlotte for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Charlotte for 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Charlotte for 2024. Charlotte, North Carolina, recently earned recognition as the fifth best place to live in the US by US News and World Report, thanks to its exceptional job market, robust economy, and high quality of life for residents. As the city continues to attract top businesses and talented leaders, its key industries—ranging from business services and IT to banking, biotech, and retail—are flourishing.

First, we acknowledge financial executive Margaret Borg, Senior Director of Enterprise Climate Risk Strategy for Ally. Borg is dedicated to the development of Ally's comprehensive enterprise climate risk strategy and environmental stewardship programs. With a commitment to equality, she also served as an inaugural leader for the Charlotte Chapter of the Women ALLYs Employee Resource Group.

We also recognize the accomplishments of Kati Everett, Senior Vice President of Value Proposition Transformation for Novant Health. At Novant Health, Everett is spearheading the development of a distinct value proposition aimed at enhancing consumer engagement with the brand, and she is responsible for creating processes, programs, and services that bring the value proposition to life across the organization.

Finally, we congratulate influential business and strategy leader Judy Kay, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of Honeywell, a company that invents and manufactures technologies to address tough challenges linked to global macrotrends. Kay has worked with several Fortune 500 CEOs and led strategy and commercial teams to create over $2 billion in market value.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Charlotte for 2024.

Raz Barnwell (Sodexo), Antonia Elliott (Securitas Security Services USA), Amy Nichols (Wells Fargo & Co.), Ana Moran (Foundever), Marisa Thalberg (United Parks & Resorts), Colette Matthews (Circle K), Judy Kay (Honeywell), Kimberly Rinard (Bayer), Holly Webdale (TE Connectivity), Cecily Jowers (Salesforce), Tina Schoen (Atrium Health), Alexandra S. Wolff (Atrium Health, Levine Cancer), Katheryn Peterson (Atrium Health), Taranda M. Frost (Xylem Inc.), Roni Jansen (Coca-Cola Consolidated), Mercedes Sullivan (TIAA), Margaret Borg (Ally Financial), Evonne Bennett Brown (Credit Karma), Ashleigh Anderson (Credit Karma), Sarah Fatherly (Queens University of Charlotte), Kathy Flick (Nextiva), Wendy Zhang (Hayward Holdings), Reaiah Brown Johnson (Cell Signaling Technology), Brie Barton (Cardlytics), Kelly Benish (Constant Contact), Britta Miano (Red Classic), Dr. LaDonna Battle (Trillium Health Resources), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/08/13/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-charlotte-for-2024/

