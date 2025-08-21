Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Charlotte for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Charlotte for 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Charlotte for 2025. Known as the Queen City, Charlotte is a thriving hub for banking and financial services, ranking as the second-largest banking center in the United States, and it's home to more than 10 Fortune 1000 companies. The city has a diverse economy with additional strengths in manufacturing, energy, automotive, health, technology, and retail. Consistently recognized for its green spaces, professional sports teams, and cultural amenities, Charlotte offers a great quality of life and a dynamic business environment.

This year's honorees include Ana Moran, the Chief People Officer of Foundever, a global leader in the customer experience industry. Moran is a motivated leader with over 15 years of experience within large-scale operations. She leads and mentors a high-performing HR team, fostering a culture of collaboration, accountability, and continuous improvement. She partners with senior leadership to identify workforce trends and implement strategic workforce planning initiatives that enhance talent retention and development.

Recognized for her expertise and forward-thinking approach, we also honor Reaiah Brown Johnson, the Head of Global Talent Management and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging at Cell Signaling Technology. Johnson is a talent management and DEIB thought leader who has led a diversified career in talent management, HR business leadership, production and engineering analysis, corporate development, and IT programming. Her career has spanned industries including aerospace, biotech, chemicals, and diversified manufacturing.

Finally, we recognize the career accomplishments of Wendy Zhang, the Vice President of Analytics and AI for Hayward Holdings, Inc. Zhang brings extensive experience as a visionary data and analytics leader, having successfully executed large-scale data transformation programs across diverse industries, including financial services and life sciences, in both the public and private sectors. She leads the Business Intelligence Center of Excellence within Hayward's global finance organization.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Charlotte for 2025.

Marisa Thalberg (Catalyst Brands LLC), Amy Nichols (Wells Fargo), Ashleigh Anderson (Confluent), Ana Moran (Foundever), Judith Ricketts (LPL Financial), Wendy Rossi (Premier), Sarah Fatherly (Queens University of Charlotte), Wendy Zhang (Hayward Holdings), Ladonna Latney-Battle (Trillium Health Resources), Raz Barnwell (Sodexo), Cecily Jowers-Johnson (Salesforce), Reaiah Brown Johnson (Cell Signaling Technology), Yessica Sierra (Camino), Antoinette Martin (Petfolk), Tiffany Dotson (Liberty Mutual Insurance), Evonne Bennett Brown (Credit Karma), Taranda M. Frost (Xylem Inc.), Stacie Ross (First American), Melissa Randall (MVP), Brie Barton (Cardlytics), Rachel Diamond (Suvoda), Taylor Lukasik (Atrium Health), Britta Miano (Red Classic), Madison See (Davidson College) and Glenna Bianchin (League One Volleyball), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/08/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-charlotte-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

