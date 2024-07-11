Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Chicago for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Chicago for 2024

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Chicago for 2024. In recent years, Chicago has been named the second-best city in the world, according to a Time Out survey of over 20,000 people around the globe. In addition to a thriving social scene, eclectic dining options, and affordable housing, Chicago also boasts one of the most diversified economies in the country, compared to other large cities.

Some of the top industries that make up the economy of The Windy City include finance, technology, life sciences, manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation. Leading the way in these advanced sectors are women executives and business leaders at the top of their games, including healthcare leader Linda Finkel. As the CEO of AVIA, the nation's leading network of healthcare organizations, Finkel has been leading high-growth businesses to success for more than 20 years.

Next, we acknowledge the storied career of manufacturing executive Jaime Krapec Licht. She is the Executive Vice President of Harbortown Industries, a leading international manufacturer of home decor products. With a degree from the International Academy of Design and Technology-Chicago, Krapec has expanded her skill set throughout her career, including a unique mix of global sourcing, strategic business development, resource allocation, financial analysis, and team building.

Finally, we honor the accomplishments of experienced operations leader Pegi Wheeler. As the SVP of Operations at LastPass, a pioneer in cloud security technology, Wheeler is passionate about building strong teams, while helping millions of users organize and protect their online lives.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Chicago for 2024.

Brigette Wolf (My/Mochi), Lucy Brady (Conagra Brands), Katerina Mallios (Salesforce Revenue Cloud), Tracie Morris (Corewell Health), Rathna Koka (JP Morgan), Reema Narang (Advocate Health), Priyanka Prakash (RadNet Digital Health (DeepHealth), Sarah Quinn (CCI Global), Leticia Goncalves (ADM), Jennie Fronczak (City of Chicago), Megan McCampbell (Astellas), Rebecca McCullagh (Mosaic North America), Amanda Suchecki (Heidrick & Struggles Inc.), Melanie Pickett (Northern Trust Corporation), Octavia Rolland (Cook County Health), Linda Finkel (AVIA), Pegi Wheeler (LastPass), Adria Meehan Siewert (Wealth Enhancement Group), Ann Kostopanagiotou (Launch by NTT Data), Jessica Scheller (Cook County State's Attorney's Office), Elizabeth Pittelkow Kittner (GigaOm), Sabrina Lloyd (Lloyd Agencies), Sophie Bidek (Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture), Linda Reinhard (Tarci), Jaime Krapec Licht (Harbortown Industries), Heather Klein Olson (American Hiking Society), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/07/09/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-chicago-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire