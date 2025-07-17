Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Chicago for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Chicago for 2025

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Chicago for 2025. As the economic engine of the Midwest, Chicago anchors major industries ranging from finance and healthcare to logistics, life sciences, and technology. It's home to a growing number of Fortune 500 companies, research institutions, and mission-driven organizations—making it a center of both corporate leadership and civic impact. The women recognized this year reflect the city's complexity and ambition, leading efforts that shape not only their sectors but the communities around them.

Among this year's honorees is A. Kay Hare, a Managing Director at Accenture, where she leads CEO communications, client stories, and strategic insights. A visionary marketer and storyteller, Hare is responsible for shaping and promoting Accenture's most powerful client and corporate narratives, ensuring they resonate with the right audiences across multiple channels. In her role, she works with a staff of stellar storytellers who turn executive insights and client stories into compelling content.

We also honor Megan McCampbell, the Executive Director of Learning and Organizational Effectiveness of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. McCampbell is a seasoned global human resources leader with over 20 years of experience, specializing in leadership development, executive coaching and assessment, and aligning organizational transformation with core business strategy. Her experience includes talent consulting for Fortune 500 companies, and her expertise spans a wide array of human resources disciplines.

Finally, we congratulate honoree Sophie Bidek, a Managing Partner at Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture, a renowned Chicago-based architectural design firm specializing in urban mixed-use, boutique hospitality, and luxury multi-family commercial real estate development. With over 20 years of experience, Bidek oversees projects nationwide and is responsible for client relations, design oversight, and cultivating new business relationships while playing a critical role in the firm's general business operations, including marketing, talent acquisition, and risk management.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Chicago for 2025.

Tanya Jaeger de Foras (Ingredion Incorporated), Sophie Bidek (Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture), Paula Kar (Northern Trust), Trisha Suri Bangia (The Kraft Heinz Company), Fellicia Foster (BMO), Cathy Bedrick (KPMG US), Tracie Morris (Corewell Health), Jessica Scheller (Cook County State's Attorney's Office), Elizabeth Pittelkow Kittner (Leelyn Smith), Brigette Wolf (My/Mochi), Gloria Rodriguez (BMO Wealth Management), Debra Panzarella (KPMG), Kandace Barker (Initiative), Amy Griman (BMO Wealth Management), Sadaf Siddiqui (Zurich Cover-More), Gretchen Jacobi (General Assembly), Suzanne Burns (Spencer Stuart), Danielle Meier (Salesforce), Ayesha Narula (Conagra Brands), Ashley Flaska (Zones), Kimberly DeWitt (CF Industries), Rachel Shaub (Wood Mackenzie), Crystal Stanfield (Cboe Global Markets), Kristin Hintermeister (Vestcom), Patricia O'Donnell (YoungWilliams), Amber Sharp (Holland LP), Amanda Suchecki (Heidrick & Struggles), Susana Alvarez (The College Board), Kay Hare (Accenture), Kemi Solade (BMO Harris Bank), Octavia Rolland (Cook County Health), Mylynda Moore (Blue Cross & Blue Shield Association), Megan McCampbell (Vanderbilt University Medical Center), Regina Switzer (BeOne Medicines), Tara Lynn O'Gara (Accenture), Annie Bednarski (Billups), Teri Hanson (Alvarez & Marsal), Sabrina Lloyd (Lloyd Agencies), Ann Kostopanagiotou (Launch by NTT Data), Myra Wilkins (ePac Flexible Packaging) and Alex Hurtado (Anvilogic), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/07/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-chicago-for-2025/

