Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Cincinnati for 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Cincinnati for 2024. Known as the City of Seven Hills, Cincinnati offers more than just picturesque views—it's a city where innovation and tradition come together. The city is home to a growing tech hub, an expanding life sciences sector, and a booming food and beverage industry, all of which contribute to its thriving economy. Cincinnati's deep manufacturing roots also continue to drive growth, making it one of the most business-friendly cities in the Midwest.

This year's honorees rise to the challenge of excelling in these industries and beyond, driving the continued growth of Cincinnati's economy.

Among this year's awardees is Daniela Neukam, a Senior Vice President for CBRE's Global Workplace Solutions Portfolio Advisory and Transaction Services team. Over the past five years, Neukam and her team have delivered more than $100 million in client savings. She also played a key role in leading CBRE to achieve $26.2 million in savings for NCR, resulting in a 25% reduction in annual occupancy expenses.

We also recognize Lisa Zwack, Head of Sustainability at Kroger. Zwack leads and executes the company's sustainability strategy, driving measurable change across a variety of areas, including climate impacts, product packaging, responsible sourcing, animal welfare, waste reduction, and recycling.

Lastly, we honor Michele Pytlinski, Senior Vice President of Client Strategy at Strän Promotional Solutions. Pytlinski is an accomplished executive with proven expertise in handling multiple strategic accounts simultaneously, resulting in annual sales exceeding $15 million.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Cincinnati for 2024.

Dawn Paquette (GE Aerospace), Lisa Zwack (Kroger), Jessica Salyers (US Department of Veterans Affairs), Ann Rohrer (Fidelity Investments), Emily Frolick (KPMG US), Daniela Neukam (CBRE), Judi Sobecki (Hitachi Energy), Heather Oxley (GlobalLogic), Sandra Mackey (Bon Secours Mercy Health), Antonia Rodriguez (US Bank), Ronke Jackson (Liberty Mutual Insurance), Corinne Winkler (Stingray Advertising), Krisha Buehler (BELAY), Paige Janson (ENGIE Impact), Kellie Morton (Booz Allen Hamilton), Michele Pytlinski (Strän Promotional Solutions), Melissa Stevens (Fifth Third Bank), April Eldridge (ARI-HETRA), Anna Hehman (Cincinnati Observatory), Dr. Adrienne Martin (Winton Woods City Schools), Marie Mount (Myriad Genetics), Deanna Behrens (VML), Beth Brinkman (NielsenIQ), Diana McHenry (Arista Networks), Julie Holt (The Christ Hospital Health Network), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/11/19/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-cincinnati-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

