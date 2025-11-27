Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Cincinnati for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Cincinnati for 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Cincinnati for 2025. Cincinnati has a long history as a regional economic anchor, growing from an early river hub into a metropolitan center with deep corporate, healthcare, and educational roots. The city is home to multiple Fortune 500 headquarters, respected hospital systems, and major universities, as well as expanding sectors in life sciences and technology. Consistently recognized for its affordability, livability, and steady job market, Cincinnati offers opportunities that continue to draw both businesses and talent.

Among this year's honorees is Corinne Winkler, Senior Partner Director at Fetch, a leading rewards app. Winkler is an accomplished sales leader with more than a decade of experience in the consumer packaged goods and retail media sectors. She has driven multimillion-dollar revenue growth, built teams that consistently surpass targets, and strengthened long-term customer relationships. Known for developing sharp, practical sales strategies, she has helped guide organizations through periods of expansion while maintaining a strong focus on performance and client satisfaction.

We also honor Jessica Palatka, Chief Human Resources Officer and Vice President of Miami University. Palatka oversees all HR functions across the institution, including strategic programs, operations, services, and compliance. She brings deep expertise in human capital management shaped by roles in academia, the federal government, the defense sector, and industry. Her leadership is marked by an ability to align complex organizational needs with the university's mission, improving efficiency, strengthening workforce engagement, and supporting long-term institutional stability.

Finally, we recognize a leader at the nation's largest grocer, Lisa Zwack, Head of Sustainability at Kroger. Zwack leads and executes the company's sustainability strategy, driving measurable change across a variety of areas, including climate impacts, product packaging, responsible sourcing, animal welfare, waste reduction, and recycling. In this role, she engages key external stakeholders and partners with leaders across the Kroger enterprise to advance progress toward the company's ambitious sustainability goals. Currently, she is focused on leading the development of Kroger's sustainability roadmap into the new decade.

Amy Gowder (GE Aerospace), Lisa Morris (Elevance Health), Jennifer Bennett (Fidelity Investments), Neeta Upadhyay (Cardinal Health), Deborah Young (UC Health), Lindsay Gerding (Jacobs), Wendy May (Design Collective by Cintas), Ashley Flood (We Are Rosie), Antonia Rodriguez (U.S. Bank), Judi Sobecki (Hitachi Energy), April Eldridge (Eldridge Finance & Accounting Services LLC), Jessica Palatka (Miami University), Donna Carrelli (MassMutual Ascend), Corinne Winkler (Fetch), Ronke Jackson (Liberty Mutual Insurance), Marilyn Cox (PrestoSports), Heather Herr (Team Herr Real Estate), Dr. Vanessa Enoch, PhD (Cultural Impact, LLC), Michele Pytlinski (Stan Promotional Solutions), Daniela Neukam (CBRE), Molly Hjelm (Ace Hardware Corporation), Anna Hehman (Cincinnati Observatory), Lenora Oeters (American Cancer Society), Marie Mount (Myriad Genetics), Julie Smith (Intuitive), Amy Stevens (Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center) and many others.

https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/11/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-cincinnati-for-2025/

