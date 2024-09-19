Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Cleveland for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Cleveland for 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Cleveland for 2024. As one of Ohio's most vibrant cities, Cleveland boasts a diverse and evolving economy that spans finance, education, healthcare, insurance, advanced manufacturing, and technology. Known as the City of Champions for its passionate sports culture, Cleveland is also a thriving hub of business and innovation. This year's honorees are committed not only to advancing their organizations but also to empowering their teams, clients, and the Cleveland community they proudly serve.

First, we recognize Lara Jehi, Chief Research Information Officer for the Cleveland Clinic Health System. With more than 100 peer-reviewed publications, Jehi is a regularly invited speaker at national and international meetings, and is a reviewer for NIH study sections.

We also congratulate Lisa Stiffler, a Managing Director in KPMG's Risk Services practice. Serving one of the world's leading professional services firms, Stiffler has led large global projects across Asia, Europe, and Latin America and has significant experience helping companies with pre-IPO readiness.

Finally, we honor Traci Stahl, Chief Operating Officer for Schwab Workplace Financial Services. In her role, Stahl provides high-level oversight of the continued modernization of the retirement recordkeeping platform and leads conversations with existing and prospective clients on current and future capabilities and experiences relating to technology.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Cleveland for 2024.

Lara Jehi (Cleveland Clinic), Julie Duda (Deloitte Consulting), Shannan Simms (Accenture), Katie Hagen (Brookfield Asset Management), Hailey Cassidy (Oracle), Melissa Ross (The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company), Brianne Rush (Kuno Creative), Tamara Prentiss (Honeywell), Madeleine Ellis (Blueprint Interactive), Stephanie Dorsey (Siemens), Carrie Adkins (GE Healthcare), Judi Mondello (Campbell Soup Co.), Traci Stahl (Charles Schwab), Amy Brady (KeyBank), Aimee Slone (UCB), Jess Walpole (Fortress SRM), Sue Wadden (The Sherwin-Williams Company), Sarah Brown (Optum Care Network Midwest), Megan Nichols (Aon), Elizabeth Karl (CBIZ), Karen Goff (Oberlin College & Conservatory), Annette Hazapis (Alexander Mann Solutions), Jennifer Grove (PARQA), Mary Stoffiere (Select Medical), Melanie Black Amato (Main Street Barberton), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/09/17/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-cleveland-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire