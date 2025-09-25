Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Cleveland for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Cleveland for 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Cleveland for 2025. As a port city with strong ties to trade and industry, Cleveland is recognized for its broad economic base and influence in the Midwest. The city is home to leading sectors like healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, financial services, and biomedical research, while also maintaining strengths in banking, insurance, technology, and sports. Beyond these industries, Cleveland is known for its cultural depth, with world-class museums, a vibrant music scene, and celebrated professional sports teams.

Among this year's honorees is Shannan Simms, a Principal Director in Strategy and Consulting at Accenture. With over 25 years of experience, Simms brings a deep understanding of organizational behavior, guiding executives and teams through transformational growth and reinvention. She serves as a thought leader in the Talent & Organization practice, where she leads large-scale, greenfield organizational transformation and talent strategies across global industries. She is a prolific speaker committed to empowering women to thrive in their careers and make a lasting impact.

We also celebrate Manendra Kutare, a Global Client Partner at HCLTech, a global IT services and engineering company. With more than 24 years of experience in IT services and product engineering services, Kutare has worked with high-tech and manufacturing, communication service providers, OEMs, and transport logistics customers across the U.S., Europe, MEA, and APAC. She brings cross-functional expertise in sales, marketing, business development, alliances, product management, and program management. At HCLTech, she leads sales for strategic accounts for HCL Americas in the manufacturing vertical.

Lastly, we recognize Lori Novickis, Director of Corporate Relations for CBIZ, a leading professional services advisor. Novickis is responsible for overseeing the company's investor relations program and is charged with maximizing shareholder value by developing and maintaining strong relationships with the financial community, including individual shareholders, institutional investors, and buy- and sell-side analysts. She works directly with the chief executive officer and chief financial officer and communicates regularly with the board of directors to ensure that corporate and investor relations activities align with the company's strategic direction.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Cleveland for 2025.

Debi Boffa (BP), Emily Quan (Eaton), Jennifer Davis (The Hartford), Shannan Simms (Accenture), Judi Mondello (T. Marzetti Company), Laura Bloomberg (Cleveland State University), Melissa Ross (Momentive Technologies), Carrie Carpenter (Huntington National Bank), Karen Goff (Oberlin College and Conservatory), Jennifer Fellin (Sysco), Elizabeth Karl (CBIZ), Jess Walpole (Fortress Security Risk Management), Laura King (Direct Travel), Charlene Coughlin (TWIST Creative, Inc.), Kimberly Deichler (Contemporary Youth Orchestra), Melanie Black Amato (Main Street Barberton), Meg Cantrell (Cleveland Rape Crisis Center), Ann Solis Schamp (AMS), Lori Novickis (CBIZ Inc.), Pamela E. Donaldson (Facing History & Ourselves), Hannah Butler (KHM Travel Group), Allison Kimbrough (Peak Sports MGMT), Lindsay Walker (Alzheimer's Association), Sarah Brown (Optum Serve), Susan Wadden (The Sherwin-Williams Company), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/09/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-cleveland-for-2025/

