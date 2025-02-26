Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Colorado for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Colorado for 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Colorado for 2025. Positioned at the heart of the Southern Rocky Mountains and the western edge of the Great Plains, Colorado has a diverse and pro-business economy. In addition to tourism and outdoor recreation, leading industries in the Centennial State include bioscience, manufacturing, electronics, finance, agriculture, and healthcare.

This year's awardees include Marilee Clark, VP of Sales Learning and Development for The Vomela Companies. Clark oversees the onboarding, development, and continued education of the national sales team. She has managed a $6 million manufacturing facility of a digital large and small format printing company with 55 employees, and she innovated the sales process for the $300 million organization across their 21 U.S. locations.

We also honor Kathryn Jacobs, a Managing Director at Accenture. Jacobs owns the global P&L and leads a team of over 350 spread across eight countries for one of Accenture's key client relationships. She is highly regarded as a global expert in the natural resources sector, and she leads the natural resources industry consulting in North America, a diverse set of industries all with a vital role in a sustainable and net-zero future.

Lastly, we congratulate Michelle Lucero, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary for Children's Hospital Colorado. Lucero assists the CEO and Senior Leadership Team on key strategic initiatives. She is an experienced C-suite executive and corporate secretary with a demonstrated history of working across the hospital and healthcare, government, telecommunications, nonprofit, and manufacturing industries.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Colorado for 2025.

Michelle Lucero (Children's Hospital Colorado), Christina Allyn (Boeing), Dominique Dubois (IBM), Mona Baset (Intermountain Healthcare), Yuko Aoyagi (Equinix), Maria Silveira (Nutrien), Connie Savor Price (University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus), Kathy Workman (NexCore Group), Stacey Hawes (MERGE), Lindsey Sousa (AECOM), Sandra Jones (Colorado State University Global), Susan Goodyear (Pep), Emily Bracken (Propelus), Chantell Taylor (American Academy of Physician Associates), Audra Brehm (Brehm Media), Dani Kimlinger (MINES and Associates), Lyn Chassagne (BlackSky), Kathryn Jacobs (Accenture), Michelle Lammers (Nightwing), Liz Selvig (Wellth), Analiese Báez Brown (Campminder), Giovanna Carriero-Contreras (Cesco Linguistic Services), Jackie Gonzalez (Integrity Bank & Trust), Caley Dow (FluentStream), Marilee Clark (The Vomela Companies), Ali Flynn Phillips (Obermeyer Wealth Partners), Iswari Natarajan (St. Mary's Academy), Jamie Zynger (Power TakeOff), Katie Stanich Kramer (Boettcher Foundation), Katina Lundberg (Choozle), Sharon Alton (Downtown Denver Partnership), Lindsay Lanning (Salesforce), Nicole Marsh (Imprint Events Group), Pam Bard (Harmony 783), Nadine Heinen (Zayo Group), McKenzie Perez (Maxwell), Lucinda Hanover (Lumeri), Kimberly Stern (Colorado State University), Jorunn Cloutier (CIN 7), Jazmin Chavez (Hispanics in Philanthropy), Alessandra Millican (LandGate), Emily Wilcox (Epic Broadband Solutions), Brook Kramer (BMO Family Office), Shannon Rybacki (Kent Denver School), Kerrie Bentfield (Arrupe Jesuit High School), Orly Ripmaster (Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate), Diane Heldt (A Woman's Place), Alyssa Hetschel (The University of Colorado College of Nursing), Michelle Neuenschwander (Hispanic Access Foundation), and Sarah Buck (DeNovo Solutions).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/02/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-colorado-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

