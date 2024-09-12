Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Columbus for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Columbus for 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Columbus for 2024. As Ohio's capital and most populous city, Columbus boasts a remarkably diverse economy. In The Arch City, no single industry accounts for more than one-fifth of the workforce, showcasing a balanced and dynamic market. Some of the most prominent sectors include finance, insurance, technology, food and beverage, and retail. This year's honorees lead in these sectors and beyond, serving some of the most widely recognized companies and brands on the planet.

In the food and beverage sector, we honor Jessica Claytor, Human Resources Business Partner for Corporate Functions at Chipotle Mexican Grill. With previous leadership roles at retail giants Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret, Claytor partners with Chipotle's senior leaders to deliver an HR strategy that spans multiple corporate functions.

Next, we honor Chandra Adams, Senior Director of GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator. As an IT professional, Adams leverages 15 years of experience in business analysis and program management to oversee development projects for the entire project life cycle.

Lastly, we recognize the accomplishments of Kathie Mancini, a seasoned healthcare executive. As Regional President for Humana's East Central Medicare operations, Mancini brings more than 25 years of healthcare experience to her role, where she leads all aspects of Humana's Medicare business.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Columbus for 2024.

Emily Wagner (Bon Secours Mercy Health), Marlowe Lichtenfeld (Willis Towers Watson), Stephanie Revish (Target), Marcie Merriman (EY), Linda Salters (Bank of America), Dianne Morrison-Beedy, PhD (The Ohio State University), Chandra Adams (GE Healthcare), Michelle Melendez (Aon), Tara Campbell (Fifth Third Bank), Michelle Greene (Cardinal Health), Amy Arthur (Wells Fargo Advisors), Myeshia Troy Harmon (Nationwide Children's Hospital), Melody Birmingham (NiSource Inc.), Jessica Dejanovic (The Ohio State University), Tonjia Coverdale (Associated Bank), Megan Ellis (Ohio Wesleyan University), Jenn Fowler Howard (Per Scholas Columbus), Denise Snowden (Coach to Lead), Amy Koch (Roof Maxx), Laura Kimball (Simpro Group Software), Tina Anne Sebastian (Abstrakt), Gwen Evans (Elsevier), Morgan Polen (B'laster Holdings), Tami Chapek (WeInspireWe), Rebekah Marette (Lockton Companies), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/09/10/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-columbus-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire