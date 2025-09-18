Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Columbus for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Columbus for 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Columbus for 2025. As the state capital and largest city in Ohio, Columbus has become one of the Midwest's fastest-growing cities, powered by industries ranging from finance and education to technology, healthcare, and logistics. Behind this growth are executives whose work drives progress in critical sectors ranging from infrastructure and capital projects to banking and customer experience. This year's awardees exemplify how women leaders continue to shape the future of one of the Midwest's most influential cities.

This year, we honor Kristen Braden, Senior Vice President of Infrastructure and Capital Projects (I&CP) at Accenture, a global professional services firm. For more than 20 years, Braden has worked in the construction industry, managing public and private sector projects like building construction, water/wastewater, roadways, airports, and offshore oil and gas production facilities. Her responsibilities on water/wastewater construction projects include project planning and conceptual development, budget development and estimating, project set-up and start-up, and on-site contract administration.

We also recognize Heather Blair, Chief Information Officer of Wells Fargo. With over 20 years of experience as a technology leader, Blair is passionate about transforming businesses and delivering value through innovative and modern solutions. She has a proven track record of driving digital transformation, cloud infrastructure migration, software delivery excellence, and vendor partnerships across complex and regulated industries. She has also attracted and retained top talent, building high-performing and collaborative teams that exceed customer expectations.

Finally, we celebrate Kristy DeSantis, SVP and Head of North American Customer Operations CX & Colleague Experience at TD. DeSantis has led initiatives to enhance customer service and operational efficiency, drawing on expertise in consumer insights, B2C marketing, and business strategy. She has built and executed programs that strengthen both customer and colleague experiences, while shaping improvements across marketing, operations, and service delivery.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Columbus for 2025.

Anna Hensley (OhioHealth), Kristin Lowery (American Electric Power), Melissa Clawson (The Wendy's Company), Jennifer Hendricks Sullivan (Fifth Third Bank), Molly Leach (CBRE), Kathryn Bernish-Fisher (Publicis Groupe), Stacy Radabaugh (KeyBank), Tami Chapek (WeInspireWe), Stacie Boord (Shadowbox Live), Jephtha Snow (National African American Insurance Association), Marlene O'Neil (Capital One), Melody Birmingham (NiSource), Mandy Porcher (JPMorganChase), Lori Hall, SHRM-SCP (JPMorgan Chase), Stephanie Revish (Target), Tori Lynch (OS Studios), Megan Ellis (Cottey College), Kim Pearse (UBS Wealth Management), Jenn Fowler Howard (Per Scholas), Michele Hamel (fishbat), Sarah Merkey (Morgan Stanley), Dr. Cheryl Spain (South-Western City School District), Adrianne Ward (Palo Alto Networks), Lisa Flynn (Pacific Gas & Electric Company), Julie Skolnicki (Greystar) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/09/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-columbus-for-2025/

