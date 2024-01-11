Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Connecticut for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Connecticut for 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Connecticut for 2024. Despite being the third smallest state in terms of area, with a population just exceeding 3.6 million, Connecticut excels in various fields such as education, industrial development, financial and insurance services, agriculture, and beyond. The state has experienced significant growth in recent decades, and a substantial portion of this success can be credited to the influential women leaders in its workforce. The recipients of this year's awards play pivotal roles in their respective organizations, spearheading change and fostering innovation that will leave a lasting impact for years to come.

Among this year's awardees is Heather Cullen, Chief Human Resources Officer at PharmScript, who oversees the HR functions for the national pharmacy for long-term care facilities with over 2,000 employees across twenty US locations. As President of Eastern Connecticut State University, awardee Elsa Nunez has earned national recognition for the institution, achieving the top spot as the public regional university in New England according to U.S. News and World Report in 2021. Under her leadership, she has strengthened community relations, guided strategic planning, and facilitated notable campus development.

Notably, awardee Maya Gat, Co-Founder and CEO of Branching Minds, guides a dynamic team dedicated to tackling crucial challenges in education by incorporating the expertise of experienced educators, learning scientists, and technologists, serving over 1.5 million students and thousands of teachers across nearly every state in the country.

Geraldine Taber (Pfizer), Lori Groth (GAF), Holly Kjerulff (Travelers), Melanie Tucker (Hartford HealthCare), Sheryl Battles (Pitney Bowes), Jennifer Guidry (Great American Insurance Group), Heather Cullen (PharmScript), Stacy Lanata (Pursuit Aerospace), Elsa Nunez (Eastern Connecticut State University), Diane Lopes (RWA Wealth Partners), Alison Rossi (Bluum), Lauren Benedict (Spotter), Carolina Cavalcante (Tilcon Connecticut), Maya Gat (Branching Minds), Lindsey Lynes (Brown Bag Marketing), Maureen Miles (4M Capital), Patricia Macrae (Point32Health), Neesha Mathur (Novartis), Sharmin Mahmud Price (Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art), Chanda Allen-Baffoe (Pratt & Whitney), Kathleen A. Corbet (Cross Ridge Capital), Jacci Robinson (PartnerTap), Paula Seapan (Peli BioThermal), Christina Sanchez (Community Health Services), Mariana Monteiro (Lockheed Martin), Erika Santiago (Cigna), Uneeder Ruth (YWCA Hartford Region), and many others.

