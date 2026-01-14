Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Connecticut for 2026

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Connecticut for 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Connecticut for 2026. Connecticut combines a long history of industrial and technological development with a modern economy shaped by finance, insurance, advanced manufacturing, and emerging technology sectors. Leaders in the state operate within environments shaped by legacy industries and ongoing public-private collaboration, often guiding organizations that serve both local and national needs. This year's honorees lead across these spheres, shaping economic activity, public services, and community outcomes throughout Connecticut.

This year, we honor Charisse Litchman, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of BeCare Link, an AI-driven platform for quantitative assessment of neurologic function. Since its inception in 2017, Litchman has helped guide the company's vision of fundamentally changing the way patients and medical professionals understand and manage chronic neurologic diseases, removing biases, and finding new treatment options with better outcomes. Her background includes 25 years in private neurology practice, faculty experience at Yale School of Medicine, work monitoring pharmaceutical trials through a contract research organization, and the creation of a migraine service at a telehealth company.

We also congratulate Maya Gat, CEO and Co-Founder of Branching Minds, a system-level K-12 education technology platform that brings together innovative, easy-to-use technology with the latest insights from the learning sciences to help districts achieve an effective multi-tiered system of support. Gat sets the vision and strategy for Branching Minds' team of educators, learning scientists, and technologists, driving towards solutions to some of education's most pressing problems of practice. She is committed to equitably improving student academic outcomes and well-being and is honored to have the opportunity to serve over 1.5 million children and thousands of teachers in nearly every state across the country.

Finally, we celebrate Turkessa Antrum, Chief Human Resources Officer for Community Health Resources (CHR), a growing organization recognized and respected as one of the leading providers of behavioral health services in Connecticut. Antrum oversees all aspects of human resources strategy, including talent acquisition, leadership development, employee engagement, compensation and benefits, payroll, and organizational development. With 27 years of experience in the HR field, Antrum is dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace culture that drives both employee satisfaction and organizational success.

Melanie Tucker (Hartford HealthCare), Kara Murray (ADP), Lauren Randall (Marsh & McLennan Agency), Bridgett Feagin (Connecticut Children's), Turkessa Antrum (Community Health Resources), Colleen Tycz (Franklin Templeton), Silja Pandaran (The Hartford), Christine Muldoon (WebMD Health Services), Charisse Litchman (BeCareLink), Ebony Young-Adams (HUB International Northeast), Maya Gat (Branching Minds), Jen Vitas (Northwestern Mutual), Hilary Roberts (Franklin Templeton), Crista F. Durand (Hospital For Special Care), Lindsey Lynes (Brown Bag Marketing), Katherine Bergeron (Connecticut College), Jocelyn DeMaio (The Hartford), Christina DuFour (Carnelian Connection LLC), Carolina Cavalcante (Tilcon Connecticut), Jacci Robinson (Anunta), Patricia MacRae (Point32Health), Angela Cerini (Great American Insurance Group), Kimberly Kann (EmblemHealth Family of Companies), Paddi LeShane (Sullivan & LeShane), Sara Wilbur (M&T Bank), April Brackett (Westfield Specialty Insurance), Umran Beba (August Leadership), Marianne Howatson (C&G Media Group), Jenna Ardia (BAE Systems), Katy Carrillo (Stanley Black and Decker), Jacqueline Keller (Avon Old Farms), Cindy Montstream (Legrand North America), Kristin Bierly Magendantz (Wesleyan University), Vanessa Velez (Globant), Nevila Dudaj (American Balkan Chamber of Commerce), Sandra Bardsley (Benchmark Senior Living) and many others.

