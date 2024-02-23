Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Dallas for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Dallas for 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Dallas for 2024. The city of Dallas is part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, a well-populated metropolitan region with a booming economy and thriving culture. Home to over 62,000 businesses, this area of the country has some of the fastest-growing industries in the United States, and with world-class, trailblazing women leading the way, it's no wonder this region is flourishing.

A few of the top industries in the Dallas area include technology, hospitality, transportation, financial services, education, and health services. Starting with health, this year we recognize the amazing work of Betty Murray, Founder and CEO of Living Well Dallas Functional Medicine Center. Murray's personal health journey inspired her to give back to her community by founding the first multi-specialty clinic in Dallas dedicated to the functional medicine mode.

Moving to the technology sector, we honor Ingrid Myers, Director of Innovation and Optimization for DocuSign, the premier eSignature software. With a Ph.D. in Organization and Management and a career advising Fortune 500 companies, Myers brings her passion for solving complex business challenges and experience increasing topline revenue by over $3 billion to this role.

Finally, we highlight the achievements of Laura Mathieu, a leader in the financial services industry. As a Managing Director and Community and Business Development Leader for JPMorgan Chase, Mathieu has three decades of banking and leadership experience.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Dallas for 2024.

Jennifer Federici (YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas), Kalisha Holland (BNSF Railway), Addie Gundry (Pluie), Teri Ijeoma (Trade and Travel), Thana Simmons (Viola's House Shelter), Manisha Mahajan (Anaplan), Maria Allen (Wipro Limited), Janet Robertson (Collins Aerospace), Tiphany Hall (Aesthetic Record), Maureen Martin (Dynatron), Valerie Richardson (ICSC), Jill Galloway (engage2learn), Sarah Martin (Signifyd), Jacqueline Burls (Goddard Systems, LLC), Emily Burroughs (BGSF), Cindy Milrany (Freese and Nichols), Brittany Braden (Prudential Private Capital), Sharlene Jenner (AbelsonTaylor), Maureen Wiegert (Allyn Media), Rachel Sanchez (Prestige Maintenance USA), Betty Murray (Living Well Dallas Functional Medicine Center), Basia Huss-Kaniewska (CBRE), Laura Mathieu (JPMorgan Chase), Erica Lockwood (Joseph Chris Partners Executive Search), Danielle Barnett (Equinix), Amy Streater (SOCOTEC Advisory, LLC), Laken Avonne Rapier (University of North Texas System), Ingrid Myers (DocuSign), Kenya Jackson (Uplift Education), Pamela Brown-Matthis (Specialty Equipment Market Association), Michelle Orsi (Capital One), Morgan Dillon (The Village Dallas ), Jennifer Fraser (Greystar), Sharla Jones (Cinemark), Teresa Theinhan (Goldman Sachs), Ashleigh Hughes (Boys & Girls Clubs of America), Dustin Jones (Dallas Country Club), and many others.

