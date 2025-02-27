Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Dallas for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Dallas for 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Dallas for 2025. A city known for its unique blend of history, culture, and economic strength, Dallas has long been a hub for business and innovation. With roots tracing back to the railroad industry, it has evolved into a thriving economic center. Today, Dallas excels across diverse sectors, including transportation, construction, healthcare, IT, security, retail, and finance.

Among this year's awardees is Lynette Aguilar, who serves as Vice President and General Manager for AT&T's $4.5 billion North Texas and New Mexico markets, serving a population of approximately 16 million and leading nearly 300 retail locations and a team of over one thousand employees. As the P&L leader, Aguilar also leads the cross-functional shared services organizations and the overall end-to-end customer and employee experience.

We also recognize Bry Mabry, Senior Director of Community Impact for the American Heart Association. Mabry develops holistic, evidence-based solutions within clinical and community environments, emphasizing policy, systems, and environmental changes through an equity-first approach. Her efforts are vital for fostering healthier, more resilient communities.

Finally, we honor Alyson Woodard, Vice President of Customer Success at Lumen. Woodard is a sales and operations leader known for energizing teams to deliver exceptional customer experiences that drive business growth. Throughout her career at a Fortune 15 company, she has honed her expertise as a senior retail sales and operations leader, building high-performing teams that excel in complex, matrixed environments.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Dallas for 2025.

Betty Murray (Living Well Dallas Functional Medicine Center), Tiphany Hall (Aesthetic Record), Thana Hickman-Simmons (Viola's House Shelter), Teri Ijeoma (Trade & Travel), Janet Robertson (RS Group plc), Nikki Jacks (Chase), Kimberly Altman (Health Plans of Optum), Mirra Smith (Behavioral Innovations), Casey Buckstaff (John Paul II High School), Cindy Milrany (Freese & Nichols), Rachel Sanchez (Prestige Maintenance USA), Addie Gundry (Pluie), Maria Cintron Maggenis (Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty), Lynn Baez (McKesson), Michelle Orsi (Capital One), Barbara Huss-Kaniewska (CBRE), Ashley Ridgeway-Washington (JPS Health Network), Durell Vieau (Willow Bridge Property Co.), Yola Portnoy (Alkegen), Linda Phelps (iCapital Network), Veronica Moturi (Brinks Home), Michele Vobach (HilltopSecurities), Liz Thrailkill (AssuredPartners), Maureen Martin (Dynatron), Brittany Braden (Prudential Private Capital), Christian Wallace (LKV Realty), Ticki Favaroth (HR&Co), Finley Konrade (Stanton Chase International), Laurie Stack (Avantax Women's Advisor Forum), Kelly Von Pond (Kravet Inc.), Davidica Brodersen (Podimetrics), Lynette Aguilar (AT&T), Alyson Woodard (Lumen), Hillary Munsch (Genpact), Sarah Martin (Fusion Risk Management), Cecelia Smith (Texas Instruments), Judie Simpson-Vierra (OpenText), Roxane Mulenex (Children's Health), Becky Madison Kier (GitHub), Leah Scoggins (Higginbotham), Katherine Matthew (KidStrong), Morgan Dillon (The Village Dallas), Sharla Jones (Cinemark), Monica Khalid (EQT), Erica Lockwood (Joseph Chris Partners Executive Search), Laura Mathieu (JP Morgan Chase), Tami Schmidt (CVS Health), Kim Schwartz (Accenture), Sabina Joseph (Google Cloud), Amber Seale, CFP (Raymond James), Amy Sabin (Steward Partners Global Advisory), Laura Lynd (Oracle), Kim Judge (Keurig Dr Pepper), Shaniece Crawford (NTT DATA Services), Bry Mabry (American Heart Association), Blair Felter (CyrusOne), Amy Streater (SOCOTEC USA), and Dr. Daryl Klump (Northwestern Mutual).

