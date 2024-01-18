Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Delaware for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Delaware for 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Delaware for 2024. Despite its size, Delaware's economy has a significant impact due to its strategic location and business-friendly policies. With over 66% of the Fortune 500 being Delaware entities, the state has countless professional women who are making an impact. This year's award recipients hold crucial positions within their organizations, leading transformative initiatives and nurturing innovation that is poised to have an enduring influence for years to come.

Among this year's awardees is Kristin Bhavnani, Head of Global Strategic Brand Engagement for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, who oversees various corporate communication activities and also co-chairs the Jazz Association for Women Supporters to promote the advancement of women in the biotechnology industry. As the Vice President and Head of Clinical Operations-Oncology at Gilead Sciences, awardee Tracy Vanderslice is responsible for the strategic leadership of 250 individuals worldwide that aid in the operational execution of the end-to-end oncology portfolio for a variety of tumor types and hematologic malignancies.

Also awarded is Adriane Baker, EVP and Chief Compliance Officer at Arden Trust Company, who uses her two decades of industry experience to oversee nationwide compliance for the trust administration and has contributed significantly to the company's commitment to rigorous standards.

Barbara McCullough (AstraZeneca), Royce Warrick (Solenis), Kristin Bhavnani (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), Tracy Vanderslice (Gilead Sciences), Phoebe Bryant (W.R. Berkley), Amanda Bowie (Bayhealth), Michelle Burroughs (WSFS Bank), Blythe Maynard (Recovery Centers of America), Lisa Scott (OneMagnify), Adriane Baker (Arden Trust Company), Laura Wisniewski (Delaware House of Representatives), Cydney Teal (Delaware Health Equity Coalition), Carece Rufe (JTC Trust Company Limited), Sandra Bihary-Waltz (Premier Consulting), Barbara Higgins (TSRM Group), Kendra Johnston (MetLife), Meagan Evans (DuPont), Margaret LaFashia (Nemours), Lesley Aulick (The Chemours Company), Pia Stokes (Delaware State University), Patricia West-Smith (Turnitin), Maria Gates (Vaniam Group), and many others.

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/01/15/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-delaware-for-2024/

