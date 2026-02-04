Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Delaware for 2026

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Delaware for 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Delaware for 2026. Delaware plays an outsized role in the U.S. corporate and financial landscape: more than half of all publicly traded companies and roughly two-thirds of Fortune 500 firms are incorporated there under a legal framework long regarded as the national standard for corporate governance. The state's economy also draws on a mix of business and financial services, science and technology activity, manufacturing, and logistics, supported by a highly skilled workforce and a business-friendly legal climate marked by low taxes and streamlined regulation.

This year's honorees lead across those spheres and others, guiding organizations whose work shapes economic activity, influences public services, and supports communities across the First State.

This year, we honor Alonna Berry, Executive Director of the Delaware Center for Justice (DCJ), a nonprofit organization with more than 100 years of work in Delaware. Berry brings more than 15 years of experience across education, public policy, and nonprofit leadership. Her work focuses on organizational development, systems-level improvement, and building community-rooted approaches to advance DCJ's mission across the state.

We also congratulate Lisa Brubaker, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of WSFS Bank. Brubaker has been in the field of technology and operations for over 27 years. She plays a key role in supervising important technological platforms, apps, data security, and enhancements to operational efficiency, and is also responsible for improving technical solutions that interact with customers. Her strategic leadership has had a significant impact on both establishing a robust and secure technological environment and aligning technology projects with business objectives.

Finally, we recognize Shonette Carew, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Blood Cancer United, a leading global nonprofit dedicated to curing blood cancer. Carew is a distinguished executive with a rich background in hospitality management, operations, data analytics, marketing, and strategic leadership spanning more than two decades. She oversees the business operations and technology, constituent experience, and innovation teams and stewards cross-functional efforts to align administrative operations, policies, and ways of work to advance a culture of collaboration and innovation.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Delaware for 2026.

Laurie Shanaman (Daida), Helen Brady (IQVIA), Royce Warrick (Solenis), Sandy Esperance (Optum), Jennifer Golek (Capital One), Amelia Schock (Chubb), Carolmarie Brown (Ashland), Tracy Vanderslice (Gilead Sciences), Michelle Collins (ChristianaCare), Vicky Brunk (Merit Medical Systems, Inc.), Lisa Brubaker (WSFS Bank), Shonette Carew (Blood Cancer United), Robin Targett (Seacoast Bank), Elizabeth Vannote (Brown Advisory), Rachel Parker (Archie), Sarah Ruffcorn (Trinity Logistics), Rose Kakoza (ChristianaCare), Jennifer Darmanin (BD), Alonna Berry (Delaware Center for Justice(DCJ), Melissa Bollinger (Institute for Research on Equity and Community Health), Kathryn Coulter (Delaware Department of Health and Social Services), Patricia West-Smith (Turnitin), Rebecca Agapov (Rogers Corporation), Donna Coulibaly (Catholic Relief Services), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2026/02/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-delaware-for-2026/

