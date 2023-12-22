Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Denver for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Denver for 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Denver for 2023. Denver, renowned as the Mile High City for its precise elevation of one mile above sea level, functions as the hub for politics, culture, and economy in Colorado. With a population exceeding 700,000, Denver has gained recognition in recent times as a prime location for emerging businesses. The city boasts over 100 of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, as highlighted in the 2023 Inc. 5000 list. Noteworthy is Denver's status as the headquarters for five Fortune 500 companies, including VF, DaVita, and Newmont.

Leading the charge in this climbing economy are numerous women featured in this year's awards. These adept executives hold esteemed positions at some of the nation's renowned organizations, such as Deloitte, Workday, Major League Baseball, and Krispy Kreme. We applaud each of them for their exceptional leadership, innovative approaches, and noteworthy contributions to their respective industries. Furthermore, we acknowledge and value the inspiration and motivation they provide to fellow women, fostering an environment that encourages them to pursue leadership roles.

This year's recipients include Andrea Pearson, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in the industry, currently serving as the Chief Growth Officer at DispatchHealth. Prior to her current role, Pearson spent a decade in various marketing and product leadership positions, notably as the General Manager of Mapquest.com. Her contributions were instrumental in elevating the service's monthly visitors from 15 million to over 80 million. Also awarded is Annie Baccary, the Associate VP for Development and Business Operations of the University of Colorado. Baccary joined the CU System Advancement team in 2014, having started her career on Wall Street, working for Credit Suisse's Private Fund Group, which raised $35 billion in capital for private equity and hedge funds during her tenure.

Finally, we have Hollie Velasquez Horvath, who serves as a Regional Vice President of State Affairs and Community Relations for Xcel Energy-Colorado. Horvath, who has been with Xcel Energy since 2011, sits on several Colorado-based boards and has received numerous community recognitions and awards for her leadership in the community including the 2023 Colorado Hispanic Contractors Champion, Downtown Denver 2021 Champion, Denver Business Journal 40 Under 40, and Colorado Women's Chamber Top 25 Most Powerful Women, among others.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Denver for 2023.

Jennifer Browne (Strive Health), Kris Gaw (Denver Health), Cheri Linden (Deloitte), Jessie Braiman (Oracle Advertising), Hollie Velasquez Horvath (Xcel Energy), Dina Bush (Intermountain Healthcare), Felicity O'Herron (University of Colorado), Amy Gutierrez (UCHealth), Annie Baccary (University of Colorado), Stephanie Hines (Intermountain Healthcare), Pamela Woodward (Steelcase), Whitney Pappas (Empower), Liliana Hinderman (Clarivate), Julie McCarter (Help at Home), Betty Wageman (Ingenovis Health), Dawn Montgomery (Encore), Virginia Kelly (Danone), Linda Gray (HealthONE Swedish Medical Center), Sharon Glode (Salesforce), Deena Dephilips (Red Robin), Kerry Whitford (Western Area Power Administration), Andrea Pearson (DispatchHealth), Erin Pascucci (Caravel Autism Health), Taylor Dilk (Vitality), and many others.

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/12/19/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-denver-for-2023/

