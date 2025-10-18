Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Denver for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Denver for 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Denver for 2025. As Colorado's capital and largest city, Denver has grown into a center of commerce and culture in the Mountain West. With a strong economy, access to the outdoors, and more than 300 days of sunshine each year, the city offers a distinctive balance of business and lifestyle. Its industries span aerospace, bioscience, engineering, finance, healthcare, renewable energy, and tourism—reflecting Denver's continued focus on growth, sustainability, and innovation.

Among this year's honorees is Liz Selvig, Chief Commercial Officer of Wellth, a venture-backed digital health company that improves adherence in chronic disease populations. Selvig brings over 15 years of healthcare expertise focused on driving commercial strategy and operational growth. Known for aligning data-driven insights with strategic execution, she has built a career unlocking new revenue opportunities and delivering sustainable success. Her background spans care delivery, medication adherence, digital therapeutics, and pharmacy, giving her a broad understanding of the healthcare landscape.

We also recognize Dani Kimlinger, Chief Executive Officer of MINES and Associates, a national business psychology firm. Kimlinger has devoted her career to enhancing workplace well-being and advocating for mental health. Under her leadership, MINES and Associates has expanded its services, aiming to foster positive organizational cultures and support employee wellness. She takes a holistic approach to understanding and improving organizational dynamics, ensuring both employees and businesses thrive.

Lastly, celebrate Diane Heldt, Executive Director of A Woman's Place, an organization founded in 1978 to shelter and empower survivors of domestic violence. Heldt oversees services, marketing, fundraising, budgeting, and strategic planning, ensuring programs remain innovative, inclusive, and trauma-informed. Under her leadership, A Woman's Place completed a $7 million capital campaign, reduced staff turnover by 62%, and doubled grant funding and individual donations.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Denver for 2025.

Jennifer Leisch, PhD (NREL Foundation), Kelly Sain (Thompson School District), Anna Oldenbrook (edX), Thanh Nguyen (MidFirst Bank), Dani Kimlinger (MINES and Associates), Stacey Hawes (MERGE), Lavonne Heaviland (FirstBank), Chantell Taylor (American Academy of Physician Associates), Laurie McGraw (Transcarent), Caley Dow (FluentStream), Manasa Shetty (Transamerica), Liz Selvig (Wellth), Teresa Elder (WOW!), Rachel Likens (revlogic), Ashley Hickmon (Fairway Independent Mortgage), Tara Watley (Catalyst Solutions), Betty Wageman (Ingenovis Health), Kayle McBride (Snowflake), Tracy Hewitt (EchoStar Corporation), Gretchen Wahl (FNBO), Mona Baset (Intermountain Health), Marcy Stumpf (Netchex), Jessica Olsen (Global Medical Response), Christine Zollinger (Lockton), Cherlyn Linden (Deloitte), Melanie Kelly (Pivot Energy), Mariko Plattner (University of Colorado Boulder), Dawn Montgomery (Encore), Lori A. Ealey (a CVS Health Co.), Dr. Takiyah R. Wilson (American Heart Association), Analiese Báez Brown (Campminder), Hanah Polotsky (OpExMD), MeiLee Langley (Nextiva), Stacy Coghlan (Amplitude), Diane Heldt (A Woman's Place), LeeAnn Kittle (Kittle Consulting), Ashley Rice (WP Engine), Amy Duran (GoHealth Urgent Care), Carrie Ann Newton (Colorado Christian University), Sarah Bleeker (Xero), Colleen Christmas-Garner (RES), Yolanda Ortega (Denver Public Schools), Alison Schwabe (McKinstry), Marina Antestenis (Comcast), Aubrey Chambers (Google Cloud), April Webster-Halden (ValueCore), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/10/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-denver-for-2025/

