Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Detroit for 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Detroit for 2024. With a workforce of over 2.6 million people, the 10 counties of Detroit, Michigan, feature a wide variety of industries all contributing to the diverse, innovative economy of the Motor City. Known for its roots in the auto industry, Detroit is also a hub for many other prominent sectors, including healthcare, IT, defense, distribution and logistics, education, manufacturing, and professional services.

Among the top leaders of Detroit is Emily Moorhead, President of Henry Ford Health's Jackson region. Moorhead is dedicated to transforming healthcare by merging work culture transformations with staff empowerment to sustain organizational performance. In addition to her professional responsibilities, she is pursuing a doctorate in public health at Johns Hopkins University.

Next, we honor supply chain executive Alison Jones, a Vice President at Lennox, a leading provider of innovative climate control solutions. In addition to holding a master's degree in manufacturing management, Jones brings extensive leadership experience from her previous roles at Amazon, Whirlpool Corporation, and Delphi.

Finally, we extend our honors to Natalie Knight, Chief Financial Officer at Stellantis. A prominent leader and seasoned financial executive, Knight has held multiple CFO roles and is a sought-after speaker on digitization and sustainability.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Detroit for 2024.

Karen King (Siemens Digital Industries Software), Biljana Petrovski (Deloitte), Maggie Sans (Walmart), Michele Chestnut (EY), Natalie Knight (Stellantis), Melissa Bahoora (Comcast), Elena Ford (Ford Motor Company), Alicia Davis (Lear), Linda Taliaferro (ZF Group), Annalee Paul (DXC Technology), Toni Mohammed (AIG), Sara Hegab (Bayer), Robin Damschroder (Henry Ford Health), Emily Moorhead (Henry Ford Health), VeRonica Mitchell (General Motors), Katrina Lewis (AECOM), Olivia Jackson (Accenture), Hiba Yazbeck (MAHLE), Julia Heck (California State University Channel Islands), Beth Mach (Spacely), De'andrea Matthews (Detroit Zoological Society), Jacki Lutz (Auto Care Association), Sandy Stojkovski (Vitesco Technologies), Donna Doleman Dickerson (University of Michigan Credit Union), Andrea Davis (Linked Workforce), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/07/30/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-detroit-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

