Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Detroit for 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Detroit for 2025. Once defined almost entirely by its automotive industry, Detroit today is home to growing sectors in technology, healthcare, logistics, and defense. Its deep cultural roots in music, design, and architecture remain a point of pride, while its position as a major transportation and manufacturing center continues to shape its economy. This year's honorees reflect that breadth, leading work in brand strategy, marketing, operations, and more that strengthens companies across the region and beyond.

Among this year's honorees is Vanessa Gregory, Director of Marketing and Brand Strategy at KIRCO. A senior marketing and brand strategy executive, Gregory has played an instrumental role in transforming KIRCO's market positioning through a comprehensive brand architecture framework, aligning multiple business units and partnerships under a cohesive vision. She leads enterprise-wide marketing initiatives spanning corporate branding, business development, investor communications, and cross-functional strategy. Her work supports KIRCO's core operations, construction, development, property management, and investment, while also stewarding a suite of affiliated and joint venture brands across the portfolio.

We also honor Donna Doleman Dickerson, Chief Marketing Officer of the University of Michigan Credit Union (UMCU). Doleman leads transformative initiatives in product innovation, digital marketing, corporate and community partnerships, and brand strategy at UMCU. An expert in strategic marketing and brand growth, she has decades of experience driving organizational success through innovative marketing approaches and inclusive leadership. She spearheads partnerships with organizations like Michigan Athletics and the Detroit Lions, applying fresh strategies and vision to maximize the value of these relationships through her innovative growth marketing approach.

Finally, we congratulate Nicole Chapman, the Director of Operations at Automated Logistics Systems. Chapman oversees Mexico cross-border operations, brokerage customer operations, and the tracking and after-hours teams. With two decades of B2B experience, primarily in logistics, and more than a decade in leadership, she brings a deep understanding of operational strategy, cross-border transportation, and customer experience. Her mission is twofold: to scale the business through sustainable processes and efficiency tools that support revenue growth, and to create inclusion and shared understanding around the dynamics of U.S.-Mexico cross-border logistics.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Detroit for 2025.

Tarolyn Buckles (Onyx Enterprise), Heather Geisler (Henry Ford Health), Dr. Patrice Johnson (Project Scientist), Carey Pachla (FastTek Global), Heather Walker (Thomson Reuters), Bethany Mach (Spacely), Kristeen Cominiello (Comcast), Jennifer Johnson (IDEA by Lear), Diana Freeburg (UBS), Jackie Finden (Boyd Group Services Inc.), Mary Reardon (Continental), Brandi Haggins (Life Remodeled), Lauren Leach (KPMG US), Lori Hill-Sanders, M.A., LLPC, BSP (Disability Network Wayne County Detroit), Madison Deur (RPM), Kristi Giese (Ford Motor Company), Chiara Hensley (Eastern Michigan University), Carina Fadel, MD (Henry Ford Health – Southfield), Mandy Guty (Ford Motor Company), Melanie Barnett (UNICON, The International University Consortium for Executive Education), Jill Turpin (Workday), Rosemarie Furtado (Mitsubishi Electric Automotive), Nicole Chapman (Automated Logistics Systems, LLC), Vanessa Gregory (KIRCO) and Sara Hegab (Bayer), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/08/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-detroit-for-2025/

