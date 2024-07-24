Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Florida for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Florida for 2024

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Florida for 2024. Known for its business-friendly environment, Florida offers a combination of low taxes, cost-saving regulations, available labor, and accessible land, making it a top choice for many corporations and large organizations. Industry leaders thrive in The Sunshine State across diverse sectors including real estate, tourism, financial services, manufacturing, technology, and clean energy.

Among these leaders is health and technology executive Lynn Oster, Vice President of Global Clinical Research and Medical Science for Medtronic. Oster leads Medtronic's Peripheral Vascular Medical Science Team and is responsible for the company's evidence pipeline strategy and multi-channel curriculum execution.

Next, we honor the accomplished career of Holly Ramsden, Vice President of Marketing of Tim Hortons, one of the largest restaurant chains in North America and the largest in Canada. With over two decades of experience, Ramsden has delivered brand and portfolio growth for over 30 leading brands within the consumer packaged goods and retail industry.

Lastly, we recognize real estate leader, Sue Silberbusch, President of Sarasota Luxury Homes, Inc. Before transitioning into the luxury real estate world, Silberbusch worked as a trial attorney for 15 years, holding five law licenses. She now has long-standing client relationships and has represented a wide range of respected community members.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Florida for 2024.

Orlena Yeung (Chewy), Lynn Oster (Medtronic), Eva Ovejero (Alex. Brown a Division of Raymond James), Noreen Hansen (NTT DATA Services), Melissa Seixas (Duke Energy), Monika Valentine (Discovery Behavioral Health), Kellyn Muller (International Materials), Sue Silberbusch (Sarasota Luxury Homes, Inc.), Jennifer Dixon (Nielsen), Rebecca Radosevich (Stanadyne), Lisa Van Ever (Coursedog), Derieth Sutton (Niagara Bottling), Gina De Caro Sprenger (Fanatics, Inc.), Cara Chiaramonte (Her Campus Media), Adela Gonzalez (Future Force Personnel), Kristen Sanderson (GE Digital), Jackie Bushway (Cole Engineering Services), Traci Sihle (Sihle Insurance Group), Jamie Merrill (Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida), Mallory Tai Taylor (Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance), Peggy Vo (iFIT), Lana Bell (Douglas Elliman Real Estate), Christina Villar (Philips), Madison Erhardt (Cipher), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/07/22/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-florida-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire