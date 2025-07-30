Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Florida for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Florida for 2025

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Florida for 2025. Known for its vibrant economy, year-round sunshine, and stunning coastline, Florida continues to be a hub of growth and opportunity. From booming industries like aerospace, life sciences, and cleantech to the thriving sectors of education, healthcare, and hospitality, the state's influence reaches far beyond its beaches and theme parks. As Florida's population and economy expand, strong leadership is essential to shaping the future of the region.

This year's honorees feature Courtney Burt, the Vice President of Community Impact of the American Heart Association, the nation's oldest and largest voluntary health organization. Burt has worked in the nonprofit sector for over 24 years, primarily in public health and community development. She convenes and collaborates with trusted community-based organizations and health systems to develop health strategies aimed at addressing the social determinants of health.

Among this year's honorees is Jamie Merrill, the President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida, one of the largest Boys & Girls Club organizations in the nation. Under Merrill's leadership, more than 12,000 youth are served annually across 41 Clubs in six counties. The organization provides a safe and nurturing environment for children from underserved neighborhoods during non-school hours throughout the year. By providing extracurricular enrichment, academic support, and positive adult role models, the organization aims to close the opportunity gap for those who need support the most.

Finally, recognized for her talent and vision, we honor Raina Dauria, the Vice President of Global Regulatory Policy for Johnson & Johnson MedTech, a division focused on developing and providing innovative medical technologies and solutions. Dauria provides dedicated focus on regulatory policy to ensure Johnson & Johnson MedTech maintains a leadership position in shaping new and evolving regulations globally. In addition to her policy responsibilities, she leads the regulatory affairs talent management team, where she applies her passion for talent development.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Florida for 2025.

Kristy Robinson (Jam City), Ebony Langston (TTEC), Meghan Toner (Carrier), Monika Valentine (Discovery Behavioral Health), Kellyn Muller (International Materials), Lisa Van Ever (Stellic), Anabelle Murillo (IQEQ), Courtney Burt (American Heart Association), Yazmin Odia (Baptist Health), Krystle Bach (Authentic Brands Group), Desert Horse-Grant (Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center), Julie Rupenski (MedBest Recruiting), Jackie Bushway (Cole Engineering Services), Jamie Merrill (Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida), Francisca Phillips (Jam City), Abby Birch (Cloudmed), Mallory Tai Taylor (Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance), Peggy Vo (Peggy Vo Consulting), Lyndsey Hearn (Dark Matter Technologies), Lana Bell (Douglas Elliman Real Estate), Prakash Ankitha Arvan (Smart Infrastructure Group of Companies), Christina Villar (Phillips), Cristiane Takita (University of Miami/Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center), Alana Sullivan Garcia (Gordian), Madison Erhardt (Cipher) and Claire Marczak (Siemens Energy), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/07/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-florida-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire