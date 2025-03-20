Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Georgia for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Georgia for 2025

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Georgia for 2025. As the eighth most populous state, Georgia is a thriving hub for business and innovation. It's home to 1,300 regional and global headquarters, including UPS, Delta, The Coca-Cola Company, and The Home Depot. Known as the Peach State, Georgia is also a leader in agriculture, where peanuts remain a top crop, while excelling in industries like education, entertainment, automotive, and technology.

Among this year's honorees is Bridget Xue, Chief Operating Officer of Deloitte's Life Sciences and Health Care Services. Xue manages the operations of a $3 billion portfolio in annual revenue. She interacts with a large group of stakeholders, both internal and external, and is an integral part of the industry leadership team in formulating strategic growth priorities and allocating resources toward execution.

We also recognize Laura Wagnon, Vice President and Global Customer and Commercial Lead of The Coca-Cola Company, where she has worked since 1991. Wagnon is a strong leader who develops plans and executes them to deliver results. Her extensive experience has helped her develop expertise in consumer marketing, sales, and customers.

Finally, we congratulate Windy Nicholson, Vice President of Technology and Product for Salesforce. Nicholson is a senior technology leader, mentor, speaker, and philanthropist with a strong focus on advocating for women and underrepresented groups. As a VP, she leads M&A due diligence, systems assessments, and integration for acquisitions, collaborating across teams to ensure successful integration strategies.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Georgia for 2025.

Kate Mandrell (UPS), Laura Wagnon (The Coca-Cola Company), Devynne Floyd (Toast), Bridget Xue (Deloitte), Danielle Cheung (Wells Fargo & Company), Akhila Gullapalli (Fiserv), Kattrina Richardson (Cardinal Health), Sue Kolloru Barger (Pearson PLC), Gurminder Sandhu (PwC), Windy Nicholson (Salesforce), Lauren Brucker (ServiceNow), Monica MacFarlane (AIG), Amanda Vail (Marsh & McLennan Agency), Shantay Bolton (Georgia Institute of Technology), Sylvia Cintron (Forward Air), Lenore Cusick (CIBC Private Wealth US), Katherine Jacobs (Accenture), Shannon Longino (Truist), June Kim (UHY Consulting), Kelly Read (M3), Jenny Araque (FTI Consulting), Kimberly Cooks (NiSource), Rita Parker (Access), Cherelle Cortez (Layton Construction), Patricia Fritz (UCB), Amarena Diaz-Leguizamo (Fox), Sheba Ross Titu (HKS), Jelena McMillan (MiMedx), Deirdre Cassell (Brenau University), Tauhira Ali (National Electrical Contractors Association), Susan Gambardella (Kimberly-Clark Professional), Jane Vaden Thacher (Vaden Automotive Group), Aiyisha Adam (Osaic), Willa Blasingame (Google), Geetha Shirol (Boston Consulting Group), Mira Leonard (Alvarez & Marsal), Kiy Watts (TOCA Football), Tarsha Whitaker Calloway (Phalen Leadership Academies), Ashley Shaw (Mighty Auto Parts), Julie Ann Crommett (Collective Moxie), Taryn Felder (Warner Bros. Discovery Sports), Blythe Keeler Robinson (Sheltering Arms Early Education and Family Centers), Pam Lopez (Customer Focused Strategies), Cassie Fields (AutoLeap), Susan Schayes (ChenMed), Kashmira Date (Pfizer), Kelly Katherine Heilpern (Ammunition), Tonya Lanthier (Divorce123), Anita Murphy (Jerusalem House), Renee Rives (Automation Personnel Services), Datra Oliver (The Coca-Cola Company), Danielle Wilburn (Meta), Shana King (The Coca-Cola Company), Demetrice Bryant (priceline.com), Katherine Fithen (KPMG International), Adriana Ibarra Vazquez (NTT Cloud Communications), and Kiki Ramsey (Positive Psychology Coaching and Diversity Institute).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/03/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-georgia-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire