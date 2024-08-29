Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Hartford for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Hartford for 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Hartford for 2024. Hartford, the capital of Connecticut, is celebrated for its rich history, picturesque landscapes, and its reputation as the Insurance Capital of the World. Beyond insurance, Hartford is also home to prominent sectors in education, healthcare, finance, and information technology.

This year, we honor insurance executive Lisa Maguire, Global Head of Claims Analytics at AIG, a leading global insurance organization. With more than 25 years of experience, Maguire has served in every function to use data insights to drive a competitive advantage for AIG.

Next, we congratulate Adria Giordano, Executive Director of the American Heart Association. As a healthcare leader, Giordano oversees staff and revenue field operations, Connecticut Board development and cultivation, volunteer recruitment, and fundraising initiatives to reduce health disparities across the state.

Lastly, we acknowledge the career of Melissa Burke, VP and Head of Client Experience at AmTrust Financial Services. Under her leadership, AmTrust has developed internal medical capabilities, including telephonic nurse case management, utilization review, complex case management, and pharmacy management with a foundation of predictive and actionable analytics.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Hartford for 2024.

Caroline Wilke (CVS Health), Jennifer Gerasimov (Deloitte), Michelle Bowman (PricewaterhouseCoopers), Lori Crutchley (Accenture), Anna Paladino (CBRE), Danica Rankic (Pfizer), Marie-Claire Peakman (Pfizer Ventures), Tammi Morton (UnitedHealth Group), Cindy Deekitwong (Henkel Adhesive Technologies), Julie Hetherington (Travelers), Jocelyn Demaio (The Hartford), Athena Mains (Connecticut Nurses Honor Guard), Tricia Hasselman (Hartford HealthCare), Neha Parekh (Evernorth Health Services), Lisa Maguire (AIG), Shayla Taylor (ABM Industries), Iwona Olszewska (Napier), Christine Lawlor-King (Innovation Education Consulting LLC ), Kimberly Kann (EmblemHealth Family of Companies), Paddi LeShane (Sullivan & LeShane), Anne D'Alleva (the University of Connecticut), Mackenzie Heal (PwC), Adria Giordano (American Heart Association), Kimberly Quigley (USI Insurance Services), Melissa Burke (AmTrust Financial Services), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/08/27/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-hartford-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire