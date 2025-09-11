Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Hartford for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Hartford for 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Hartford for 2025. As one of the nation's oldest cities, Hartford has long been recognized as a hub of commerce and culture. Known as the Insurance Capital of the World, the city is home to a thriving financial services sector, while also supporting strong industries in education, healthcare, aerospace, defense, manufacturing, and broadcasting. This year's awardees represent the strength of leadership driving progress across these critical sectors.

This year, we honor Silja Pandaran, Vice President and Head of Claims IT at The Hartford, a leading insurance organization. With a career spanning over two decades, Pandaran oversees the strategic direction and delivery of IT capabilities that support core claims functions. She leads a high-performing team focused on modernizing legacy systems, accelerating cloud migration, and enhancing digital experiences for policyholders and adjusters alike.

We also celebrate Lori Crutchley, Managing Director of Technology NA Products and Life Sciences at Accenture, a leading global professional services company. Crutchley has 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, with demonstrated success in leading technology delivery teams of over 150 people across multiple countries. She is a proven leader with expertise in global technology transformations, delivery management, program and project management, demand and resource management, and technology application outsourcing development and support.

Lastly, we honor Alexandra Berk King, Vice President of Real World Evidence and Research Services for Health and Life Sciences at Oracle. King is the global head and domain leader for RWE at Oracle Life Sciences, where she leads an organization of nearly 200 cross-functional colleagues around the world with a shared goal of transforming drug development through the use of real-world data and patient voices. She has over 20 years of experience in clinical and observational research.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Hartford for 2025.

Jill Albertelli (Pratt & Whitney), Valerie Powell-Stafford (Trinity Health), Kristin Roger (Travelers), Anne D'Alleva (University of Connecticut), Silja Pandaran (The Hartford), Crista Durand (Hospital for Special Care), Alexandra Berk King (Oracle), Bridgett Feagin (Connecticut Children's Medical Center), Adrianna Amendola Lawless (M&T Bank), Angela Cerini (Specialty Construction of Great American Insurance Group), Jocelyn DeMaio (The Hartford), Kelly Simpson-Angelini (IQVIA), Patricia MacRae (Point32Health), April Brackett (Westfield Specialty), Min-Hwei Liu (Wells Fargo), Paddi LeShane (Sullivan & LeShane), Deborah Polydy (Equifax), Lori Crutchley (Accenture), Vanessa Vélez Toro (Globant), Jenna Ardia (BAE Systems), Kristin Bierly Magendantz (Wesleyan University), Nevila Dudaj (American Balkan Chamber of Commerce), Jess Moran (Bank of America), Jessica Mahoney (Dassault Systèmes), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/09/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-hartford-for-2025/

