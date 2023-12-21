Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Hawaii for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Hawaii for 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce the Top 50 Women Leaders of Hawaii for 2023. Hawaii's vibrant economy mirrors the stunning landscapes that surround it. The state's diverse economic landscape thrives on tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, and technology. With its robust tourism industry, visitors from around the world contribute significantly, fueling the local businesses that make the islands come alive.

In addition to tourism, Hawaii's commitment to sustainable agriculture and technological advancements position it as a dynamic player in the global market. The islands are not only a paradise for leisure seekers but also a hub for cutting-edge research and development. From cultivating tropical fruits to harnessing renewable energy, Hawaii is at the forefront of environmentally conscious practices. As a result, the state has become a magnet for forward-thinking businesses and entrepreneurs seeking to align themselves with a thriving economy that values innovation, sustainability, and the unique cultural tapestry that defines the spirit of Hawaii.

Among this year's honorees is Dr. Ivanova, a professor and a laureate of several national awards and international recognitions. She is also the Founding Director and the Principal Investigator of the NSF-funded S-STEM Program at the University of Hawaii at Hilo. We also recognize Susan Asam, Vice President of ICF. Asam has over 20 years of experience evaluating the physical impacts of climate change on infrastructure, water resources, and sensitive ecosystems.

Lastly, Tricia Medeiros, Chief Operating Officer at The Plaza Assisted Living. She was the first employee of the Plaza brand and has helped to shepherd the company for the past twenty years with the highest level of integrity, respect, and compassion. Medeiros' contagious work ethic and guidance have allowed the Plaza to grow, continually improve, and become a leader in the assisted living industry.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Hawaii for 2023.

Shannon Okinaka (Hawaiian Airlines), Darlena Chadwick (The Queen's Health System), Kelli Trifonovitch (University of Hawai'i System), Anna Hu (Central Pacific Bank), Diana Brown (Servco Pacific), Melinda Sweany (Maui Health System), Andrea Mue (Aqua-Aston Hospitality), Tricia Medeiros (The Plaza Assisted Living), Denise Konan (Hawaii Asia-Pacific Institute), Marinel Robinson (Discovery Land Company), Shelee Kimura (Hawaiian Electric), Kerri Duyne (YMCA of Honolulu), Tamar Lani (Isle Interpret), Reni Ivanova (University of Hawaii at Hilo), Jodi Chang (Wells Fargo Advisors), Patricia Pancner (Bristol Hospice), Charissa Rujanavech (Albertsons Companies), Anne Weber-Yarbrough (Teach For America), Lynnsey Okada (Deloitte), Emi Koyano (Marriott Vacations Worldwide), Nicola Park (Clearway Energy Group), Lori Admiral (The Nature Conservancy), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/12/18/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-hawaii-for-2023/

