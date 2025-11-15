Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Hawaii for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Hawaii for 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Hawaii for 2025. Hawaii is known for its stunning landscapes and deep cultural roots, but its strength lies in the people who sustain and shape its communities. Home to nearly 1.4 million residents across the islands, the state is recognized for its diversity, collaboration, and commitment to a balance between economic growth and environmental stewardship. While tourism and defense remain core pillars, Hawaii continues to expand in agriculture, renewable energy, and technology. The women honored this year reflect that same spirit of adaptability and purpose, leading efforts that strengthen both industry and community across the islands.

Among this year's honorees is Erin Carhart, Senior Director of Organizing, Training, and Campaigns for the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Carhart is a visionary leader, political strategist, and expert in community organizing and campaigns. With a career dedicated to advancing access to reproductive healthcare, she has empowered change-makers across the country to transform healthcare policy at all levels of government. She is passionate about strengthening communities through leadership development, social entrepreneurship, and active civic engagement.

We also recognize Tabitha Wright, Head of Talent Programs at GE Healthcare. With a robust background in strategic workforce planning, Wright has successfully developed multiple talent pipeline programs. She leads a team focused on ensuring the right talent is in the right place at the right time, equipped with the right training. Her innovative approach to onboarding and talent pipeline programs has significantly increased employee retention and generated substantial cost savings, even during periods of significant talent shortages.

Finally, we honor Lindsey Pew, National Senior Director for the Relay For Life and Community Fundraising Operations at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Pew began her journey with the ACS as a volunteer and now oversees more than $62 million in revenue for Relay For Life programs worldwide, as well as the infrastructure supporting all community fundraising events. She leads internal operations and cross-departmental initiatives, partnering with vendors and internal teams to ensure the success and sustainability of the organization's nationwide fundraising efforts.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Hawaii for 2025.

Nicole Powell-Dunford, MD (US Department of Veterans Affairs), Amy Hebenstreit (Hawaii Nurse Coaches), Tabitha Wright (GE Healthcare), Shelly Toledo (HOPE Services Hawaii), Ruth R. Fletcher, Ph.D. (St. Andrew's Schools), Jill Baldemor (Teach For America), Susan Asam (ICF), Kelli Kao (JPMorgan Chase), Serena Longo (CBRE), Manu Bermudes (Hawaiʻi Gas), Jennifer Creech (Chaminade University of Honolulu), Gail Lambeth (Oahu Publications Inc.), AnnaLyn Ogata (Covenant Physician Partners), Kristen Koba-Burdt (BAYADA Home Health Care), Erin Carhart (Planned Parenthood Federation of America), Krystle Alcain (Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa), Sherry Duong (Maui Visitors & Convention Bureau), Jennifer Banquil (Island Pacific Academy), Lynnsey Okada (Deloitte), Sunny Chen (Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawai'i), Rebecca Chung (University of Hawaii at Manoa), Nicola Park (Clearway Energy Group), Noelehua Archambault (Punahou School), Elizabeth Loomis (Alaska Airlines), Sandra Fujiyama (Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/11/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-hawaii-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire