Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Houston for 2025

NEW YORK, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Houston for 2025. As the fourth-largest city in the US, Houston is a dynamic hub of innovation and opportunity, known for its historic contributions to space exploration, extensive green spaces, low cost of living, and affordable housing. Nicknamed Space City, Houston continues to lead in key industries, including energy, healthcare, biomedical research, aerospace, manufacturing, equipment construction, and finance.

This year, we honor Sheila Francis, the Senior Managing Director of Knowledge and Development for the International Trademark Association. With more than 15 years of experience in the field of intellectual property, Francis leads the association's key events, oversees the development of its research agenda, builds strategic partnerships with non-legal associations, and supports INTA's programming and research advisory councils.

We also honor the career of Moni Collins, the Senior Vice President and Senior Energy Finance RM for First Horizon Bank. Collins manages a portfolio of $800 million in commitments across more than 30 clients in the sub-investment grade and private equity upstream and midstream sectors. She is a member of the First Horizon 2024-2026 Firstpower Council and serves as the chair of the First Horizon Bank Women's Initiative in Houston.

Finally, we congratulate Akrit Kaur, Managing Director in the Accenture Data and AI strategy practice. During her 20-year career, Kaur has helped her clients develop AI strategies, shape and deliver large-scale business transformations, and design and build multiple scaled Data and AI solutions and products helping clients solve complex problems while reinventing their businesses.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Houston for 2025.

Dr. Frances Villagran-Glover (Houston Community College), Tamara Adams (Dotmatics), Lorrie Cooper-Chretien (Vita Living), Tiffany Hughey (HCFO Group), Holly Clapham Rosenow (Houston First Corporation), Stacie Prescott (The Hartford), Kara Dias (ERM), Sarah V. Montgomery (PNC Bank's Commercial Real Estate), Amalia M. Stanton (Memorial Hermann Health System), Casey Zuber (Mattress Firm), Terry Stringer (HP), Moni Collins (First Horizon Bank), Castlen Kennedy (Apache Corporation), Deepa Poduval (Black & Veatch), Cydonii Fairfax (Metropolitan Transit Authority), Lindsay Hirsch (Sysco), Mariam Lakhani (TechnipFMC), Jessica DeLaRosa PT, DPT, MBA (Memorial Hermann Health System), Poornima Sharma (Technip Energies), Charisse Coleman (American Bureau of Shipping), Claudia Eguez Buchanan (Tier One Aztec Property Services), Adriana Holt (Helen of Troy), Leah Kasparek (Cameron LNG), Nicole Arres (Neara), Lauren Whitney (TPI Staffing), Jessica Jackson (Apache Corporation), Kerri Quinn (Arroyo Investors), Din Chaney (HireBetter, Topline), Elsy Ocejo (Illes Seasonings & Flavors), Danielle A. Davis (JP Morgan Chase), Christin Alleman (J.P. Morgan), Rachel Meyer (J.P. Morgan Private Bank), Trisha Frederick (Pape-Dawson Engineers), Sheila Francis (International Trademark Association (INTA), Regina Lee (Ankura), Akrit Kaur (Accenture), Cynthia Hubbard (EY-Parthenon), Gina Pizzo (Alvarez & Marsal), Tiffany Guthrie (Alvarez & Marsal), Ashley Tiller (Tenet Healthcare), Marlem Pullin (WG Consulting), Priya Aswani (Microsoft), Sydney Dao (Houston First), and many others.

