Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Idaho for 2024

Known as the Gem State for its natural resources, Idaho has become a hub for innovation and growth across a variety of industries. From its flourishing technology sector in the Treasure Valley to its longstanding agricultural heritage, Idaho's economy thrives on diversity. This year's honorees lead in key sectors such as technology, healthcare, tourism, agriculture, and manufacturing. Representing some of the most recognized companies and brands, they are dedicated to serving both customers and communities across Idaho.

First, we honor Heather Smith, Director of Enterprise Product SW Licensing at Cisco. In her role, Smith focuses on evolving licensing models to support software asset transparency, utilizing her comprehensive experience in business development and operations.

Next, we recognize Tarah Brasch, Sales Director for PepsiCo. Brasch serves as the national sales lead for Co-branded Jack Links Meat Snacks, where she develops sales and merchandising strategies and educates teams nationwide on category trends.

Finally, we congratulate Erica Brick, Head of Research for Kaggle at Google. Brick joined the tech giant in 2017 after gaining invaluable skills in UX roles at Weebly, Brick Enterprises, and Trulia.

Jacqueline Young (Capgemini), Erin Shaal (Albertsons Companies), Alexis Rankin (Rankin Enterprises), Barbara Elsden (Pfizer), Ronda Conger (CBH Homes), Denise Carter (Acosta), Kristi Walsh (ibex), Chandra Bennett (Confidential), Jordan Armstrong (ResultsCX), Jennifer Lux (HUB International), Gina Rogers (SAP Concur), Heather Carlson (Boise State University), Heather Smith (Cisco), Colleen Back (StandardAero), Lorrie Asker (First Interstate), Tami Glasgow (Boise Cascade), Trina Finley Ponce (Boise Cascade Company), Layne Lewis (Willowview Consulting), Leah Hannum (Blue Cross of Idaho), Sabrina Durtschi (KB Home), Elaine Clegg (Valley Regional Transit), Jerica Stacey (International Code Council), Monica Frame (BPM), Kacee Mock (Leavitt Group), Lori Lewis (DXC Technology), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/09/16/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-idaho-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

