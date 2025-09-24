Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Idaho for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Idaho for 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Idaho for 2025. Known as the Gem State, Idaho is home to a diverse economy shaped by agriculture, mining, manufacturing, forestry, energy, and an expanding technology sector. Spanning two time zones and covered by vast stretches of the Rocky Mountains and farmland, Idaho combines small-town heritage with innovation and progress. The state is also recognized for its commitment to conservation and outdoor recreation, drawing on its scenic landscapes, rivers, and wildlife to support both quality of life and economic opportunity.

Among this year's awardees is Susan Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Albertsons Companies. Four decades ago, Morris began her career at a customer service desk at an Albertsons store in the Denver market. Today, she is an accomplished leader with deep knowledge of all aspects of the retail grocery business. She now leads the company's growth strategy with a focus on digital engagement in e-commerce, loyalty, pharmacy, and health, while also connecting retail brands with shoppers through the Albertsons Media Collective.

We also honor Renae Rainwater, Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Development at Inmar Intelligence. With over two decades of experience driving growth, innovation, and transformation across retail, marketing, sales, and technology, Rainwater leads the New Verticals division, where she shapes go-to-market strategies, unlocks new channels, and forges partnerships that position Inmar at the forefront of commerce and data-driven solutions. She has developed and executed strategies that accelerate revenue and strengthen client trust.

Finally, we recognize Chelsi Baldwin, Director of CPG Retail Sales at Ajinomoto Foods North America. With over 17 years of experience in consumer packaged goods, Baldwin oversees strategic partnerships with the nation's largest retailers. She brings a data-driven mindset to solving complex business challenges and unlocking growth opportunities through a sales-led approach, and she plays a pivotal role in accelerating performance through innovative strategies and strong cross-functional collaboration.

Susan Morris (Albertsons Companies), Staci Wright (Sodexo), Ronda Conger (CBH Homes), Karena Gilbert (CBRE), Lori Gull (Idaho Central Credit Union), Mona Teffeteller (NielsenIQ), Stacy Pewe (Trinity Health), Erin Gardiner (Lamb Weston), Leslie Carter (Blue Cross of Idaho), Renae Rainwater (Inmar Intelligence), Heather Smith (Cisco). Virginia Aulin (Clearwater Paper), Jessica Meade (TitleOne), Lisa Grow (Idaho Power), Alexandra Winkler (City of Boise), Carolyn Bock (Jacksons Food Stores), Stacey Berggren (Northwest Nazarene University), Nikkita White (Rise Services), Chelsi Baldwin (Ajinomoto Foods North America), Kirsten Knutson (Blue Cross of Idaho), Kacee Mock (Leavitt Group), Jaime Gaudet (Aflac), Tara Gladwin (Mountain View Hospital) and many others.

