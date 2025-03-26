Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Illinois for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Illinois for 2025

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Illinois for 2025. As one of the nation's most dynamic economic centers, Illinois thrives on a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce that drives innovation and growth. With a strong presence in advanced manufacturing, science, agribusiness, IT, electric vehicles, energy, and professional services, the state plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of these industries.

This year, we honor Liz Murnin, Vice President of Business Development at Yes& Agency. With over 20 years of experience in advertising and integrated marketing, Murnin brings exceptional communication, leadership, and strategic planning skills to her role. At Yes& Agency, she drives business development and strategic growth initiatives across multiple verticals, and the role combines strategic leadership, client acquisition, and innovative marketing to position the agency as a trusted partner for mission-driven organizations.

Among this year's honorees is also Emma Rodriguez-Ayala, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, and Board Secretary for Ariel Investments. She works closely with the co-CEO and president on the firm's administrative and operational strategy while overseeing legal, compliance, governance, investment operations, and technology. She also plays a key role in risk oversight across the firm's entities.

Lastly, we celebrate Susana Suarez, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Amcor, a leading global packaging company. Leveraging extensive experience in corporate human resources management, Suarez is responsible for leading Amcor's global human resources function, with a strong focus on continuing to invest in talent and organizational development as levers for delivering strategy and growth.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders of Illinois for 2025.

Monika Tickoo (Ascension Illinois), Shannon Schuyler (PwC), Kelly Dotson (Numerator), Kimberly Evans (Northern Trust Securities), Susana Suarez (Amcor), Veronica Glickman (Autism, Behavioral & Educational Services Inc), Jennifer Lagunas (TerSera Therapeutics), Laura Micheli (BMO), Sarah Quinn (CCI Global), Ginger Porter (Golin), Rebecca McCullagh (Mosaic North America), Myriam Del Angel (Randstad Enterprise), Amy Griman (BMO Wealth Management), Amber Sharp (Holland LP), Jessica Stacy (Seedtag), Dianna Henrich (GCM Grosvenor), Ann Kostopanagiotou (Launch by NTT DATA), Heather Becker (ADDA Infusion), Aimée Eubanks Davis (Braven), Olga Spivak (YCharts), Lorraine King (Braven), Carolyn Dolezal (ASUG), Jen Waltz (Kron Technologies), Kristen Fitzpatrick (Miller, Cooper & Co., Ltd.), Liz Murnin (Yes& Agency), Emma Rodriguez-Ayala (Ariel Investments), Sandra Lee (Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services), Sabrina Lloyd (Lloyd Agencies), Teri Hanson (Alvarez & Marsal), Tunia Mycyk (Mercer Advisors), Carolyn Lowstuter (Robertson Lowstuter), Sophia Piliouras (Minority Corporate Counsel Association), Ami Patel (Elite RF), Susan Reilly (Reilly Connect), Sarah Kircher (Pactiv), Juliette Alper (FTI Consulting), Bailey Appleton (Doing Things), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/03/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-illinois-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire