Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Indiana for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Indiana for 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Indiana for 2023. Renowned as the "Crossroads of America" for its central location and strong transportation network, Indiana boasts a diverse economy with strengths in manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and technology. The manufacturing sector, in particular, has significantly contributed to the state's economy, with industries such as automotive manufacturing playing a key role. The exceptional women on this year's list come from notable companies, many of which have a significant presence in Indiana, including Eli Lilly and Company and Cummins. They are breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and propelling the industry into new realms of possibility.

Among this year's awardees is Amanda Witter, Area Vice President at Salesforce, who distinguishes herself through positive and empathetic leadership, leveraging critical thinking and problem-solving skills to inspire her team in customer transformation across diverse industries, fostering both professional and personal growth. As the Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Corteva Agriscience, awardee Brook Cunningham spearheads corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, sustainability, and competitive intelligence for the company. Also awarded is Ann Lathrop, Chief Strategy Officer for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, who manages the integrated approach to business development, aligning various facets including workforce, foreign direct investment, government relations, and trade to meet market demands efficiently.

We commend these accomplished women for their commitment to the organizations they serve. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Indiana for 2023.

Jennifer Rumsey (Cummins Inc.), Cindy Carlisle (Stryker), Vera Schuster (Eli Lilly and Company), Rebecca Jacklin (PNC), Karen Mangia (The Engineered Innovation Group), Amanda Witter (Salesforce), Jennifer Alvey (Indiana University Health), Brook Cunningham (Corteva Agriscience), Clarice Nist (Zimmer Biomet), DaWana Stubbs (Elevance Health), Jamie Phillippe (Community Health Network), Ann Lathrop (Indiana Economic Development Corporation), Gretchen Gutman (Cook Medical), Marcela Kirberger (Elanco), Ellen Decker (NobleVision Human Capital, Inc.), Kim Sonerholm (UnitedHealthcare), Julie Conrad (Eskenazi Health), Jennifer Curran (Midcontinent Independent System Operator), Sara Barker (Medxcel Facilities Management), Christine Dejoy (CEDIA), Kim Thomas (First Merchants), Mandy Facer (Well Done Marketing), Julianne Tattersall (Korellis), Amy Jackson (German American Bank), Jillian Henry (Purdue for Life Foundation), Denise Miller (SMARInsights), and many others.

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/11/20/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-indiana-for-2023/

