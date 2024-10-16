Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Indiana for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Indiana for 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Indiana for 2024. Known as the second-largest auto manufacturing state in the nation, Indiana boasts a diverse and thriving economy. Key industries such as manufacturing, IT, insurance, agriculture, construction, health, business services, and transportation play a vital role in shaping the state's economic landscape. With a focus on technology and innovation, Indiana is continually expanding opportunities across these sectors, driving growth and development for the future.

This year's awardees represent a distinguished group of women who have made significant contributions to the Hoosier State. Among them is Gail Boudreaux, President and Chief Executive Officer at Elevance Health. Regarded for her ability to skillfully scale multi-billion-dollar businesses, Boudreaux leverages her more than three decades of healthcare industry experience to helm one of America's largest health companies.

We also congratulate Christy Langley, Director of Power Supply Portfolio and Risk Management at Hoosier Energy. Langley is responsible for building and diversifying power supply to serve Hoosier's 18-member cooperatives, as well as optimizing energy portfolios and mitigating risk exposures to ensure operational reliability and financial stability.

Finally, we recognize Allison Flatjord, Vice President of Marketing and Ecommerce at Do it Best. With annual sales of nearly $5 billion, Do it Best serves thousands of member-owned locations across the U.S. and in more than 50 other countries. Flatjord leads a world-class marketing and e-commerce team focused on increasing online sales and converting those customers to drive more foot traffic to member stores.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Indiana for 2024.

Gail Boudreaux (Elevance Health), Ariane Spidel (Roche), Schuyla Jeanniton (Cummins Inc.), Mary Beth Claus (NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital), Brook Cunningham (Corteva Agriscience), Rebecca Rahschulte (Ivy Tech Community College), Paula Luff (Ball State University), Julie Conrad (Eskenazi Health), Sara Barker (Medxcel Facilities Management), Jennifer Curran (Midcontinent Independent System Operator), Christine DeJoy (CEDIA), Mary Assi (Press Ganey), Amy Schumacher (The Heritage Group), Claire Bosma (University of Southern Indiana), Allison Flatjord (Do it Best), Lesley Raskin (Cityblock Health), Kimberly Christmon (STAR Financial Bank), Chantée Eldridge (Strada Education Foundation), Jenny Bean (Meyer Najem Construction), Carlonda Davis (Community First Bank of Indiana), Allison Slabaugh (University of Notre Dame), Nikki Frazer (PwC Strategy&), Sandy Sasso (IUPUI Arts and Humanities Institute), Kate Wallace (Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington), Christy Langley (Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative), Tenecia Waddell-Pyle (MyPath), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/10/14/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-indiana-for-2024/

