Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Indiana for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Indiana for 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Indiana for 2025. Known as the Hoosier State, Indiana is shaped by a mix of cultural heritage, industry, and Midwestern character. Its economy, once centered on natural gas, manufacturing, and automobile production, has grown to include healthcare, higher education, real estate, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and entertainment. From its cities to its rural communities, Indiana continues to balance tradition with growth, creating opportunities across the state.

Among this year's awardees is Kate Wallace, Executive Director of Marketing, Communications, and Outreach for the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington. With more than 14 years of experience in higher education recruitment and communication, Wallace has led strategies that enhance the school's visibility, boost enrollment, and advance its mission to improve public health. She manages more than 19 client portfolios, each with unique enrollment priorities, and oversees marketing, outreach, and communications initiatives that connect the school with students and the wider community.

We also congratulate Jenny Bean, Chief People Officer of Meyer Najem, an Indiana-based construction and development company renowned for its expertise in healthcare, K-12 schools, life sciences, and other markets. With over 25 years of experience in human resources leadership, Bean is recognized for her ability to develop and implement forward-thinking HR programs that drive organizational success. She leads human resources, employee engagement, recruitment and retention, and professional development programs. She also plays a pivotal part in guiding Meyer Najem through its transition to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan company.

Finally, we recognize Allison Flatjord, Vice President of Marketing and E-commerce for Do it Best. With annual sales of nearly $5 billion, Do it Best serves thousands of member-owned locations across the United States and in more than 50 other countries. Flatjord joined Do it Best in 2022 as director of e-commerce shortly after the launch of the new E-commerce division. Shortly after, she was named VP, where she was centrally involved in developing a winning strategy and state-of-the-art platform to support members' online competitiveness while also increasing store traffic.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Indiana for 2025.

Francesca Hahn (Mondelēz International), Jamie Coleman (Kailera Therapeutics), Heather Bouton (Fiserv), Adrienne Sims (Indiana University Health), DaWana Stubbs (Humana), Patti Brahe (Parkview Health), Kati Mote (Stride), Teresa van Niekerk (Allison Transmission), Sara Barker (Impact FM Group, LLC), Betsy Weatherly (Butler University), Marilyn Nelson (K2 Partnering Solutions), Heidi Motz (Shields Health Solutions), Elizabeth Walker (Riverview Health), Allison Flatjord (Do it Best), Lesley Raskin (Cityblock Health), Chantee Eldridge (Strada Education Network), Jennifer Bean (Meyer Najem), Carlonda Davis (Community First Bank of Indiana), Christina Kallai (Salesforce), Lacie Tindall (Eli Lilly and Company), Josefina Echavarría Álvarez (University of Notre Dame), Jennifer Simmons (Franklin College), Kate Wallace (Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington), Ssirai Kim (Eli Lilly and Company), Carley Schutz (American Legion Auxiliary), Julie McDearmon (Indianapolis Zoo) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/10/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-indiana-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire