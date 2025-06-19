Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Indianapolis for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Indianapolis for 2025

NEW YORK, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Indianapolis for 2025. Indianapolis is a growing center of opportunity, recognized for its strong economy, welcoming community, and leadership across critical industries like healthcare, education, business services, and transportation. As the largest city in Indiana, it continues to attract top talent and encourage innovation while maintaining a uniquely connected and collaborative atmosphere.

The women featured on this year's list are driving progress across sectors, including honoree Stephanie Shelley, the U.S. Vice President of Marketing for the Core Lab business at Roche Diagnostics. Shelley is responsible for the development, planning, and execution of the commercial strategy for the Core Lab division. Her leadership focuses on fostering collaboration across key commercial functions to deliver an exceptional customer experience and drive value creation for laboratorians, clinicians, and patients through innovative diagnostic testing.

We also recognize the many accomplishments of Colleen Juergensen, a Division President of Kroger, the largest supermarket operator in the U.S. Juergensen has more than 38 years of experience with the company and has served in various leadership roles, including store leader, district manager, and director of advertising, as well as multiple vice president positions. She now oversees 134 stores and more than 15,000 associates, primarily throughout Indiana, southern Illinois, and eastern Missouri.

Finally, we congratulate Lacey Willard, the Executive Vice President of Greysteel. Willard brings extensive experience in scaling advisor businesses, unlocking new opportunities for clients, and establishing governance standards. She focuses on building successful teams, strategic growth, operational excellence, technology-driven innovation, and understanding the legal implications of business opportunities and risks.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Indianapolis for 2025.

Jennifer Rumsey (Cummins), Shannon Rush (Eli Lilly & Company), Heather Bouton (Fiserv), Judah Holland (Navient), Kimberly Hurd (KCG Companies), DaWana Stubbs (Anthem), Stephanie Shelley (Roche), Tamra Pawloski (Corteva Agriscience), Danielle Neer (GE Aerospace), Shelley West (Civil Supply Co.), Felice Snyder-Moloy (PPD), Kelly Alonzo (M3 Partners), Beth Olson (KPMG), Marjorie Morgan (St. Vincent Ascension Indiana), Dr. Christy Hilton (Central Indiana Educational Service Center), Meagan Chisholm (The Light for Levi Foundation), A'Niyah Birdsong (Eli Lilly & Company), Alysia Diffendal (Corteva Agriscience), Amy David (Elevance Health), Christina Kallai (Salesforce), Ericka Duncan (OnLine Transport), Ninya Bostic (Johnson & Johnson), Taylor Lahrman (Olio Health), Kristin Coyne (J+G Companies) and Andrea Bledsoe (Boston Scientific), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/06/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-indianapolis-for-2025/

