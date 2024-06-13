Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Indianapolis of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Indianapolis of 2024

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Indianapolis of 2024. This year's honorees come from a dynamic city known for its diverse and vibrant economy. Indianapolis is a powerhouse in multiple life sciences fields, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and agriculture, driving innovation and growth. The city also boasts thriving sectors in manufacturing, information technology, sports, and logistics, providing a rich tapestry of opportunities for its workforce. These exceptional women are leading the way, making significant contributions across these varied industries, and shaping the future of Indianapolis.

Among these leaders, we congratulate Stephanie Shelley, the Vice President of Marketing at Core Lab of Roche, a pharmaceuticals and diagnostics company. Shelley brings experience from her previous tenure at Eli Lilly and Company, where she held several leadership roles.,

We also celebrate the career of Karen Mangia, the President and Chief Strategy Officer of The Engineered Innovation Group. A technology leader, Mangia works with businesses to build software products and data science competencies and models, with a focus on corporate strategy.

Finally, we extend our honors to Yolanda Taylor. She is the Head of Medical Writing at Boehringer-Ingelheim, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. Taylor has a demonstrated history of leading large teams within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Indianapolis of 2024.

Monique McWilliams (UnitedHealth Group), Amanda Witter (Salesforce), Misty Hall (JPMorgan Chase & Co.), Dawana Stubbs (Elevance Health), Susan Benson (Ascension Indiana), Jill Shammas (UCB), Angelica Jewett (Elevance Health), Karen Bodach (Forivs-Mazars), Tatijana Narwold (Crohn's & Colitis Foundation), Meagan Chisholm (The Light for Levi Foundation), Lakeesha Smith (Cassling ), Kimberly Hurd (KCG Companies), Danielle Dillard (WSI), Yolanda Taylor (Boehringer-Ingelheim), Tonya Combs (Eli Lilly & Company), Justin Phillips (Overdose Lifeline), Mitzi Wasik (Optum), Tiffany Obrecht (Blank Page Marketing, LLC), Shelley West (Civil Supply Company WBE/DBE), Rachael Coverdale (Coverdale Consulting), Dawn Moore (Community Health Network), Leah Wilson (Stand For Health Freedom), Laura Rector (Vital: Growth Through Strategy), Meagan Burton-Krieger (Georgia Institute of Technology), Ann Lathrop (Indiana Economic Development Corporation), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/06/11/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-indianapolis-of-2024/

