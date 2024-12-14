Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Insurance for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Insurance for 2024

NEW YORK , Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Insurance for 2024. The insurance industry is rapidly evolving, with advancements in insurtech, data analytics, and customer experience reshaping how companies operate and engage with clients. Women leaders in this sector are driving innovation, enhancing operational efficiency, and responding to the growing demand for more personalized and sustainable insurance solutions. As the industry faces new challenges, these women are leading the charge to grow their organizations and cultivate innovation.

Among this year's honorees is Jennifer Baumann, Chief Legal Officer, Executive Vice President, and Corporate Secretary of Alliant Insurance Services, one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the U.S. Baumann is the head of Alliant's legal department and has oversight of legal operations for all of Alliant and its subsidiaries.

We also honor Sue Myers, a Senior Vice President at Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA). Myers brings over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry as a commercial property and casualty broker and underwriter. She is a recognized expert in the real estate, development, and hospitality sectors.

Finally, we congratulate Jennifer Grant, AIG's first Chief Sustainability Officer. Grant brings 25 years of experience and leadership working on matters related to corporate citizenship and sustainability, and is responsible for leading the management and implementation of the company's global sustainability strategy.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Insurance for 2024.

Marisa Lamarr (Allstate), Lorinda Niemeyer (Allianz Life), Julie Harkins (Parady Financial Group), Anna Lavery (MetLife), Jennifer Grant (AIG), Dr. Rae Godsey (Humana), Shelia Anderson (Aflac), Andrea Baldrica (HUB International), Monica Ningen (Swiss Re), May Vang (Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Minnesota), Tina Schmitz (Marsh), Ronke Jackson (Liberty Mutual Insurance), Joy Simpson (Higginbotham), Alison Hicks (Marsh & McLennan Agency), Cheada Lao (Allied Administrators), Cynthia Maleski (FCSLA Life Insurance & Annuities), Sue Myers (Marsh & McLennan Agency), Jenni Bickerstaff (AHT Insurance), Caitrin McSherry (Liberty Mutual Insurance), Jennifer Grove (Marsh), Antoinette Mayer (Blue Shield of California), Hailey Painter (Lockton Companies), Anne Hasenstab (Anzen Insurance), Betsey Milord (Marsh), Sara Brothers (Great American Insurance Group), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/12/12/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-insurance-for-2024/

