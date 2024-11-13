Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Iowa for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Iowa for 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Iowa for 2024. The Hawkeye State, renowned for its Midwestern values and rich history, has long been a hub of American industry. Nicknamed either for a native American leader of the Sauk tribe or inspired by a character in The Last of the Mohicans, Iowa – also known as The Corn State – uses about 90% of its land for agriculture. Iowa is also a powerhouse in health insurance, manufacturing, renewable energy, distribution, and IT.

This year's honorees embody the dedication that defines Iowa's workforce. This includes Tatum Buse, the Chief Financial Officer at Collins Aerospace, a leader in the global aerospace and defense industry. Since joining the company in 1996, Buse has held various finance positions of increasing responsibility. She led the financial services team post-acquisition and served as executive sponsor for Collins Aerospace Women's Enterprise Resource Group.

We also acknowledge the career accomplishments of Kendra Meyer, the Vice President of Real Estate for Casey's, the third-largest convenience retailer. Meyer has played a vital role in Casey's strategic real estate initiatives, overseeing the identification and execution of new store growth across 16 states.

Finally, we congratulate Lauren Riensche, the Director of Growth and Product Marketing at Indigo. Riensche has developed B2B and B2C go-to-market plans for biological products, contributing to 1.6 million bio-applied acres. She fosters strong cross-functional relationships through the delivery of insights, effective feedback utilization, and clear prioritization and roadmap planning.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Iowa for 2024.

Tatum Buse (Collins Aerospace), Azra Ekic (U.S. Bank), Tami Hedgren (John Deere), Julie Kraft (The Kraft Co), Star King (ResultsCX), Lisa George (Help at Home), Nadilia Gomez (Iowa State University), Mindy Kayser (Mercy Medical Center), Melissa Inman (Dotdash Meredith), Jasmine Almoayyed (Kirkwood Community College), Jamie Moen (Agrace), Rona Berinobis (Athene USA), Carolyn Weaver (Des Moines University), Chavez-Silva Monica (Grinnell College), Joanna Sowers (Clique Hospitality), Lindy Tentinger (VGM & Associates), Barbara Anderson (VGM Group), Lauren Hansen (Iowa United Volleyball), Eileen Gannon (Sunday Night Foods), Bridget Toomey (University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics), Emily Bertino Honings (Guaranteed Rate Affinity), Kayla Kovarna (Baker Group), Danielle Nieland (JMS Transportation, Inc.), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/11/11/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-iowa-for-2024/

